 Ex-Mayor Chávez to serve as NM’s infrastructure adviser - Albuquerque Journal

Ex-Mayor Chávez to serve as NM’s infrastructure adviser

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The state Capitol in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Martin Chávez, a former Albuquerque mayor and ex-state senator, was appointed Wednesday to serve as New Mexico’s infrastructure adviser, where he will help determine spending priorities for the expected deluge of $3.7 billion in federal funding for roads, dams and other public works.

In a news conference, Chávez said he will work with local governments and communities throughout New Mexico to help coordinate spending through the federal infrastructure law approved this week by President Joe Biden.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a fellow Democrat, announced the appointment Wednesday, repeatedly citing broadband connectivity and failing dams as priority areas for spending.

In particular, she and other state officials stressed the importance of getting broadband internet service to every household in New Mexico, especially in rural areas where families might otherwise have to drive to catch wifi outside the home.

“No child should have to sit in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant to do their homework in this country ever,” Lujan Grisham said, “and I wish I could tell you that didn’t happen in New Mexico, but it did.”

Chávez said part of his role will be helping to get the federal money out of the bank and put to work quickly.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to transform New Mexico — whether it’s water, broadband, the built environment,” he said.

The governor also announced the appointments of:

— Mike Hamman as the state’s water adviser, starting in January, to help carry out the state’s 50-year water plan. He is now the chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District.

— Matt Schmit as broadband adviser to the state’s new broadband office. He has served as director of the Illinois Office of Broadband since 2019.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ex-Mayor Chávez to serve as NM’s infrastructure adviser
ABQnews Seeker
Martin Chávez, a former Albuquerque mayor ... Martin Chávez, a former Albuquerque mayor and ex-state senator, was appointed Wednesday to serve as New Mexico's infrastructure adviser, where he will help determine ...
2
Supreme Court sides with legislators in dispute over spending ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Supreme Court sided with ... New Mexico's Supreme Court sided with a bipartisan group of senators in a dispute over spending authority for $1.7 billion in federal relief funds, ...
3
Renowned Taos Pueblo artist, 29, found dead
ABQnews Seeker
Gallery owner calls the passing of ... Gallery owner calls the passing of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo 'a tragic loss'
4
Lujan Grisham to propose gross receipts tax cut
ABQnews Seeker
Outlining her priorities as she enters ... Outlining her priorities as she enters a critical election year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she will seek a reduction in New ...
5
Corrections Department seeks funding to boost staff
ABQnews Seeker
Workforce a top concern after the ... Workforce a top concern after the state took over management of two private prisons
6
Residents object to county's Sandia Ranch plans
ABQnews Seeker
Opponents say county's plans are not ... Opponents say county's plans are not consistent with recreational bonds
7
Spinning into suborbit: Firm launches test rocket from NM ...
ABQnews Seeker
SpinLaunch Inc. launched its first rocket ... SpinLaunch Inc. launched its first rocket in October from Spaceport America in southern New Mexico w ...
8
In a murderous year in ABQ, gunplay leads to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque has passed the tragic milestone ... Albuquerque has passed the tragic milestone of 100 homicides in one year, with six more weeks to go
9
Monitor slams APD's backlog of force probes
ABQnews Seeker
City criticizes 'inflammatory hyperbolic language' in ... City criticizes 'inflammatory hyperbolic language' in report