 O'Rourke raises $2M in first day of Texas governor campaign - Albuquerque Journal

O’Rourke raises $2M in first day of Texas governor campaign

By Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday he raised more than $2 million after announcing his campaign for Texas governor, showing an ability to still quickly pile up cash after coming off failed runs for the U.S. Senate and presidency.

The money came from more than 31,000 donations in the first 24 hours, with 57% of the contributions coming from Texas, spokesman Abhi Rahman said. Small donors have powered O’Rourke’s eye-popping fundraising hauls in the past, but his campaign did not disclose a breakdown of contribution sizes so far.

The numbers showed an early burst of enthusiasm for the former El Paso congressman, who in one day raised more money than the entire campaign of Democrats’ little-known candidate for Texas governor in 2018. But O’Rourke still has a long way to catch or even approach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who this summer reported having at least $55 million in his campaign account, more than any incumbent governor in the country.

Abbott, who is seeking a third term, routinely collects six-figure donations in big money from Texas executives. Texas’ sheer size makes mounting a statewide campaign costly, and Abbott and O’Rourke are likely to make this among the most expensive governor’s races in the country.

O’Rourke raised $80 million in his 2018 Senate campaign — at the time a record for that office — but his donors will not be confined this time by federal campaign finance laws, since Texas has no limits on individual contributions.

O’Rourke launched his campaign Monday and is spending the first days of the race campaigning along the Texas-Mexico border, where Democrats are on the defensive after unexpected GOP gains there in 2020.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Officials approve corridor for part of proposed of new ...
Around the Region
State and federal transportation officials have ... State and federal transportation officials have formally selected a corridor in southern and central Arizona for construction of Interstate 11, a proposed new freeway ...
2
Pima County authorities ID human remains found last month
Around the Region
Human remains found near Three Points ... Human remains found near Three Points last month have been positively identified, according to authorities. Pima County Sheriff's officials said the remains are those ...
3
Cops search 4 Colorado locations in election security probe
Around the Region
A law enforcement task force searched ... A law enforcement task force searched four western Colorado locations amid an investigation into allegations that an elections clerk was involved in a security ...
4
Pilot death is 2nd amid late season wildfires in ...
Around the Region
Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the ... Authorities on Wednesday were investigating the death of a pilot who crashed while fighting a wildfire near Rocky Mountain National Park, the second person ...
5
Corrections boss defends care provided in Arizona prisons
Around the Region
Arizona's corrections chief testified at a ... Arizona's corrections chief testified at a trial on Tuesday over the quality of medical and mental health care in state prisons that incarcerated people ...
6
Police reforms spurred by Elijah McClain's death advance
Around the Region
A suburban Denver police department has ... A suburban Denver police department has agreed to reforms after the killing of Elijah McClain led to indictments against officers and a first-of-its-kind civil ...
7
Navajo Nation reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, but no ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 17 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's total to 38,352 ...
8
Police looking for vehicles in shooting that wounded 6 ...
Around the Region
Police asked the public for help ... Police asked the public for help Tuesday in finding two vehicles believed to have been involved in a drive by shooting in a park ...
9
Wind-fanned fire forces evacuations in Larimer County
Around the Region
A wildfire fanned by gusty winds ... A wildfire fanned by gusty winds southeast of Estes Park forced mandatory evacuations in a forested region of Larimer County Tuesday, sending plumes of ...