NM health care company reports data breach

True Health of New Mexico announced Wednesday that it has identified and addressed a data breach, and sent notices to the parties that were impacted.

True Health learned about the breach on Oct. 5, according to a news release from the health care company.

After securing the affected systems and investigating the incident, True Health determined that “an unauthorized third party” gained access to the organization’s information technology system in early October, according to the release.

The release didn’t specify how many people were affected.

Security professionals determined that impacted data may have included people’s names, date of birth, age, home address, email address, medical information and other personal details, though the organization said it has no evidence that any information has been misused.

True Health is mailing letters directly to people whose information may have been involved in this incident, and offering those individuals credit monitoring and identity theft protection at no cost.

A special call center has been established by the company to address questions about this incident. Callers can reach the line at 1-833-525-2719 on Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.