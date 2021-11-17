 White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks - Albuquerque Journal

White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks

By Zeke Miller / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It’s more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation’s vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across for kids to get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.

State-by-state breakdowns of doses given to the age group haven’t been released by the White House or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but figures shared by states show the pace varies. About 11-12% of children in that age group have received their first doses in Colorado, Utah and Illinois, but the pace is much slower in places like Idaho (5%), Tennessee (5%) and Wyoming (4%), three states that have some of the lowest rates of vaccination for older groups.

The White House was stepping up its efforts to promote kid vaccination, with first lady Jill Biden and the singer Ciara taping a video Wednesday encouraging shots for kids.

The first lady also visited a Washington pediatric care facility along with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, the Washington Mystics’ Alysha Clark and the Washington Wizards’ Thomas Bryant.

“You’re the real heroes,” Biden told newly vaccinated kids. “You have your superpower and now you’re protected against COVID.”

Biden also warned parents against misinformation around the vaccines and emphasized their safety.

“I want you to remember and share with other parents: The vaccine protects your children against COVID-19,” she said. “It’s been thoroughly reviewed and rigorously tested. It’s safe. It’s free, and it’s available for every single child in this country 5 and up.”

AP writer Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City contributed.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Supreme Court sides with legislators in dispute over spending ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Supreme Court sided with ... New Mexico's Supreme Court sided with a bipartisan group of senators in a dispute over spending authority for $1.7 billion in federal relief funds, ...
2
Lujan Grisham to propose gross receipts tax cut
ABQnews Seeker
Outlining her priorities as she enters ... Outlining her priorities as she enters a critical election year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that she will seek a reduction in New ...
3
Ex-Mayor Chávez to serve as NM’s infrastructure adviser
ABQnews Seeker
Martin Chávez, a former Albuquerque mayor ... Martin Chávez, a former Albuquerque mayor and ex-state senator, was appointed Wednesday to serve as New Mexico's infrastructure adviser, where he will help determine ...
4
Renowned Taos Pueblo artist, 29, found dead
ABQnews Seeker
Gallery owner calls the passing of ... Gallery owner calls the passing of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo 'a tragic loss'
5
Monitor slams APD's backlog of force probes
ABQnews Seeker
City criticizes 'inflammatory hyperbolic language' in ... City criticizes 'inflammatory hyperbolic language' in report
6
Corrections Department seeks funding to boost staff
ABQnews Seeker
Workforce a top concern after the ... Workforce a top concern after the state took over management of two private prisons
7
In a murderous year in ABQ, gunplay leads to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque has passed the tragic milestone ... Albuquerque has passed the tragic milestone of 100 homicides in one year, with six more weeks to go
8
7 inmates charged in fatal beating at San Miguel ...
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy found no defensive wounds; detective ... Autopsy found no defensive wounds; detective said victim was unrecognizable
9
COVID hospitalizations in NM hit highest peak in nine ...
ABQnews Seeker
State is No. 3 in virus ... State is No. 3 in virus cases per person over past week
10
Residents object to county's Sandia Ranch plans
ABQnews Seeker
Opponents say county's plans are not ... Opponents say county's plans are not consistent with recreational bonds