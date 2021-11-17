NM urges booster shots as virus cases spike

New Mexico health officials are pointing to waning immunity from COVID-19 vaccines and unvaccinated individuals spreading the virus as reasons for why the state is grappling with unrelenting cases and hospitalizations.

The state reported 1,530 new virus cases Wednesday.

David Scrase, acting Health Department Cabinet Secretary, said Wednesday that 539 people are hospitalized with the virus.

“Things are not going well in our hospitals,” Scrase said during a virtual briefing, adding that getting vaccinated is the best way to alleviate stress on healthcare systems. “…Someone having a heart attack right now may or may not have access to ICU care in New Mexico. And frankly, as cases start rising again in other states, we may not find a bed there.”

The state announced an additional 12 virus deaths, pushing the death toll to 5,215.

State epidemiology reports show that unvaccinated people accounted for 91% of virus deaths, 79% of virus hospitalizations and 71% of new cases in the last month.

As more vaccinated people experience “breakthrough infections,” Scrase said, changing the definition of fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from two doses to three “is under discussion.”

“I think in another five months, we’ll have a lot more information,” he said.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has expanded booster shot eligibility to all adults.

“We’re erring on the side of caution by presumptively leaning in, by making sure that all of us who can be vaccinated with a booster should do so,” Lujan Grisham said.

About 274,000 residents over the age of 18 have received a booster dose.

Deputy Health Secretary Laura Parajón said the state is administering 65,000 vaccine doses per week, an “exciting” benchmark and the highest number since May.

“Full vaccination is still New Mexico’s first priority,” Parajón said.

Statewide virus spread is “absolutely going in the wrong direction,” said state epidemiologist Christine Ross, especially for school-aged children.

Pediatric virus cases accounted for 25% of New Mexico cases in the last week.

“We know that children are at low risk for serious outcomes, but they are not at zero risk,” Ross said. “These vaccines are safe and highly effective. This is the best tool to protect your kids, and to prevent onward transmission of the virus and to help us in the pandemic.”

Scrase said that a 60-year-old man in the state has died from taking ivermectin. The anti-parasitic drug is not proven to treat or protect against COVID-19.

The man who died took a 150mg dose intended for horses, which led to liver and kidney failure.

“If you’ve taken ivermectin, stop and call the poison control center,” Scrase said.

The health officials urged caution in planning for upcoming holiday gatherings.

“Consider delaying any travel plans if you’re not fully vaccinated,” Ross said.