 Juno Brewery opens in Wells Park location abandoned by Dialogue Brewing - Albuquerque Journal

Juno Brewery opens in Wells Park location abandoned by Dialogue Brewing

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Juno Brewery is at 1501 First NW in Wells Park. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Juno Brewery has emerged to take over the building left vacant after Dialogue Brewing closed during the pandemic.

Jason and Maxine Marks, part of the new ownership group, reopened the brewery in June, breathing life back into the unique and historical Wells Parks building, which was once a warehouse, a museum and an auto shop.

In addition to beer, the brewery is offering food that includes tapas, paninis, hot dogs and coffee drinks, such as espressos and cappuccinos.

These metal sculptures are in the Juno Brewery patio. New owners have taken over the spot once occupied by Dialogue Brewing. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Latin music takes over the brewery every Thursday, with a dance party, and there is sometimes a DJ in addition to live music on the weekends.

“We have the capacity to do it, so we thought we would,” Maxine Marks said. “We both love music, and we both love salsa dancing.”

The back room will be used as an art gallery featuring local talent. Maxine Marks, who has a degree in art history, will curate the exhibits.

The couple said they didn’t try to reinvent the wheel when taking over the space. They made few changes to the interior, maintaining the industrial vibe, kept a few Dialogue beers on tap, including the 505 Mexican lager, and even hired former Dialogue brewer Ian Graham, who is also part of the ownership group, as their master brewer.

In addition to the Mexican lager, they have the New Hope IPA, Amber Ale, Sour Raz and XX Lager and craft cocktails made with local spirits.

DJ Darly, right, and Eli Mix provided Latin entertainment at Juno on a recent Friday evening. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The floor was refinished, and the Markses updated the seating in the taproom, switching from long picnic-style tables to a mixture of high-tops and booths. They kept one of the brewery’s most distinct features – the towering, outdoor metal sculptures that stand in the expansive patio. Jason Marks, an attorney, said the patio was one of the most attractive features about the spot. They made it more secure and private by installing a shipping container, with seating, at the south end. The container provides some wind block while creating a more intimate setting.

Juno is on First NW, north of Mountain Road. There were several other breweries and a distillery within miles of it. Maxine Marks said they had been looking for the right location to open a brewery.

“Wells Park is a special neighborhood,” Maxine Marks said. “This gave us an opportunity to be a part of this Downtown brewery district.”

As for the name, it was one of many they considered, but Juno, an ancient Roman goddess, emerged as the favorite. Maxine Marks said she liked the idea of her brewery being named after a strong woman.

“We love people, and that’s another reason we opened this,” Maxine Marks said. “It’s a community for us and for them (the patrons) too.”

Juno Brewery
WHEN: 2-10 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday; 2 p.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday

WHERE: 1501 First NW

INFORMATION: 505-219-3938


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

