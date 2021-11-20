 English rock band The Fixx releases new single, hits the road - Albuquerque Journal

English rock band The Fixx releases new single, hits the road

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

English rock band The Fixx is back with a new single, “Wake Up.” (Courtesy of Jerry LoFaro)

Life on the road for Cy Curnin is both one of rest and one of work.

After more than 40 years, it’s what he still loves.

“It’s a lot of hanging about,” he says. “It should be hell, but I enjoy having these kind of days.”

Curnin is the vocalist of the English rock band The Fixx.

The band formed in 1979 and has found success over the years. Throughout its decades-long career, the band has amassed hits such as “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Saved By Zero,” “Are We Ourselves?,” “Secret Separation,” “Red Skies,” “Stand or Fall,” “Driven Out” and “Deeper and Deeper.”

“Deeper and Deeper” was featured in the soundtrack of the 1984 film “Streets of Fire.”

Curnin and the gang – which also consists of Adam Woods, Rupert Greenall, Jamie West-Oram and Dan K. Brown – are back with new music. The Fixx released the single “Wake Up” recently and is on tour. A new album, “Every Five Seconds,” is due out in early 2022.

“It’s finally great to get something out,” he says. “We’ve been sitting on new music for a while. The new record is supposed to also be out, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Over the years, Curnin says, making music has become easier for the band.

“I think we’ve become more self-critical,” he says. “Back then, we were young and invincible. Now there’s a little more reflection. We measure twice and cut once.”

With a career spanning 40 years, The Fixx has built up a catalog that serves as the background to a generation.

Curnin says it’s important to remember the songs, because they’ve been able to last.

“We also want to show how we’ve evolved both as humans and as musicians,” he says. “The new single is in the set, and it’s a big tease to the full album. We went through 30 songs and selected 20 songs that we could evolve throughout the tour.”

Curnin says the stress is gone from performing now that the band is in its fourth decade.

“We know each other so well, and we play to our strengths,” he says. “It’s time for us to let the spirit come into the night. We stay focused on that. We’re keeping the legacy of the band alive and don’t make any bold political statements because of the times we live in. The Fixx’s music was alive before today’s mess. We like to center people back into the spirit of music and community.”

The Fixx
With Fastball

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19

WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central SW

HOW MUCH: $25, plus fees at holdmyticket.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown' explores systemic racism, corruption ...
Entertainment
Dianne Wiest is always up for ... Dianne Wiest is always up for a challenge when it comes to the projects that she picks. ...
2
Holiday treat: Discovery+ gets into yule spirit with feature ...
Entertainment
Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell are ... Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell are getting in the holiday spirt early.The two actors ...
3
Shifting venues: 'SEAL Team' move to Paramount+ a new ...
Entertainment
'The Amazing Race' will return with ... 'The Amazing Race' will return with a two-hour premiere on Jan. 5
4
Las Cruces rising as filmmaking hot spot; tax incentives ...
ABQnews Seeker
Productions that film 60 miles outside ... Productions that film 60 miles outside the Albuquerque/Santa Fe corridor can get an extra 5% added
5
New Mexico Brewers Guild executive director to leave post ...
Arts
Leah Black was celebrated three years ... Leah Black was celebrated three years ago when the New Mexico Brewers Guild named her ...
6
Indigenous perspectives: Smithsonian's Native Cinema Showcase to feature 47 ...
Entertainment
Each year, the Smithsonian's National Museum ... Each year, the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian puts on the Native Cinema Showca ...
7
'One big jigsaw puzzle': Australian actor Stephen Lopez thrilled ...
Entertainment
At any moment, life can change.Stephen ... At any moment, life can change.Stephen Lopez knows this all too well. ...
8
NM film crews blame out-of-state leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Focus on costs led to production ... Focus on costs led to production turmoil for low-budget picture
9
Trailblazing Cochiti potter named a Living Treasure
ABQnews Seeker
Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award ... Virgil Ortiz to receive MIAC award at spring art market
10
Spirited effort: Distilled silver agave will benefit group that ...
Blogs
The Curse, a support group for ... The Curse, a support group for New Mexico United soccer club, and Hollow Spirits Distillery have tea ...