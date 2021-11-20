English rock band The Fixx releases new single, hits the road

Life on the road for Cy Curnin is both one of rest and one of work.

After more than 40 years, it’s what he still loves.

“It’s a lot of hanging about,” he says. “It should be hell, but I enjoy having these kind of days.”

Curnin is the vocalist of the English rock band The Fixx.

The band formed in 1979 and has found success over the years. Throughout its decades-long career, the band has amassed hits such as “One Thing Leads to Another,” “Saved By Zero,” “Are We Ourselves?,” “Secret Separation,” “Red Skies,” “Stand or Fall,” “Driven Out” and “Deeper and Deeper.”

“Deeper and Deeper” was featured in the soundtrack of the 1984 film “Streets of Fire.”

Curnin and the gang – which also consists of Adam Woods, Rupert Greenall, Jamie West-Oram and Dan K. Brown – are back with new music. The Fixx released the single “Wake Up” recently and is on tour. A new album, “Every Five Seconds,” is due out in early 2022.

“It’s finally great to get something out,” he says. “We’ve been sitting on new music for a while. The new record is supposed to also be out, and we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Over the years, Curnin says, making music has become easier for the band.

“I think we’ve become more self-critical,” he says. “Back then, we were young and invincible. Now there’s a little more reflection. We measure twice and cut once.”

With a career spanning 40 years, The Fixx has built up a catalog that serves as the background to a generation.

Curnin says it’s important to remember the songs, because they’ve been able to last.

“We also want to show how we’ve evolved both as humans and as musicians,” he says. “The new single is in the set, and it’s a big tease to the full album. We went through 30 songs and selected 20 songs that we could evolve throughout the tour.”

Curnin says the stress is gone from performing now that the band is in its fourth decade.

“We know each other so well, and we play to our strengths,” he says. “It’s time for us to let the spirit come into the night. We stay focused on that. We’re keeping the legacy of the band alive and don’t make any bold political statements because of the times we live in. The Fixx’s music was alive before today’s mess. We like to center people back into the spirit of music and community.”