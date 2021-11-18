 Veterans Day is for veterans, not spouses - Albuquerque Journal

Veterans Day is for veterans, not spouses

By Rob Wood / Las Cruces Resident

It almost seems surrealistic that, on Veterans Day, I wrote a third letter to my U.S. House representative, New Mexico Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, R-Alamogordo, attempting to defend the honor of all that respectively served our great nation. As a Vietnam veteran, I know what disrespect feels like, having spent years never mentioning my service, being denied employment and even denied recognition by the VFW. “It wasn’t a war, kid.”

Not until 9/11 did any true public acknowledgment begin to take hold, where our men and women who went off to war began gaining recognition (and) the millions of Vietnam vets got folded into their parade(s) with some respect, somewhat as a default. (We were n)ever truly honored for our commitment to defend one of our allies, but at least (we felt) allowed openly to participate in this day of recognition, Veterans Day.

Congresswoman Herrell has put forth a U.S. House resolution to include, on our honored day, the spouses of those who served. I cannot comprehend that she does not see this as a dilution of the individual honor and respect this day represents for those who took the oath, and made the sacrifice to defend this nation and our allies.

With the failure of the United States and our allies to accomplish the mission in Iraq and the rapid disastrous retreat from Afghanistan, another unaccomplished mission, if anything, we need to double down on specifically holding our men and women warriors who so honorably served in those theaters of war, individually and collectively, in the highest esteem. Those wars may have not been contested wars like Vietnam, but we once again failed our commitment to the people we send to these theaters to accomplish the mission to which they committed their life, limb and future mental stability.

Today, I think of my Alamogordo friend who lost both legs in Iraq. He isn’t married, has spent years in mental and physical recovery, has been a testament to not giving up and maintaining the personal respect he has for himself as a veteran. Of course, there are family, friends, doctors, nurses and therapy staff who deserve recognition, but, when it is all said and done, he stands proudly as an individual among veterans with a feeling of pride that he is the United States of America.

I demand Congresswoman Herrell cease any action to push this resolution forward.

Rob Wood was a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and is a proud American who served in Vietnam for 13 months, 1968-69.

 

 


