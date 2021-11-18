 Aurora district pays $5.5 million settlement in abuse case - Albuquerque Journal

Aurora district pays $5.5 million settlement in abuse case

By Associated Press

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora public school district has agreed to settlements totaling $5.5 million for two former Rangeview High School students who were sexually assaulted by an employee, according to documents obtained by Sentinel Colorado.

Aurora Public Schools does not admit guilt in the Aug. 19 settlements except for “the conduct of James Dolmas.”

Dolmas is a former campus monitor and theater assistant who was convicted of two felony charges of sexually exploiting a child, Sentinel Colorado reports. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The former students will receive $2.75 million each.

Court documents say authorities arrested Dolmas in 2019 after investigators discovered he was in a sexual relationship with one student and had exchanged sexually explicit messages with another. Prosecutors contended Dolmas assaulted four girls and had unlawful sexual contact with a fifth.


