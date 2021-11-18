Albuquerque-based series ‘Animal House’ focuses on three NM rescue agencies

Riley Del Rey grew up in Lovington, and country dogs would always wind up on her doorstep and those of her friends.

On one such occasion, Del Rey quickly stepped up to help.

“There was a pregnant dog that had a litter at my friend’s doorstep,” she says. “I would feed them milk and peanut butter. They grew up, and eight puppies survived.”

It’s no wonder Del Rey jumped at the chance to host the TV show “Animal House,” which airs on Comcast Channel 27 and streams at studio519abq.com/watch.

Sopapilla Productions, owned by Felicia Masias and Keith Allen, teamed up with Del Rey for the show, which focuses on animal adoptions in New Mexico.

Del Rey says “Animal House” is a fun, informative show that focuses on helping animals of New Mexico find their “fur-ever” homes.

Viewers will learn how to adopt and foster a pet, along with some fun furry facts, she says.

“Pet adoption and fostering has always been my philanthropy,” Del Rey says. “Animals need more advocates than we realize. I have one pit pull, and she was in the pound for nine months before I found her. Her kennel said she didn’t do well with others. When I met her, it’s like she imprinted on me.”

According to Sopapilla Productions, “Animal House,” employed 16 New Mexican cast and crew members.

The series was produced for New Mexico’s public access television and aims to raise awareness for the city of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department, Watermelon Mountain Ranch and It’s A Pawsitive Life animal rescues.

In the 30-minute episodes, the three rescue organizations are highlighted.

The first episode includes an exclusive in-depth interview with workers at Watermelon Mountain Ranch of New Mexico.

In the second episode, Del Rey talks with It’s A Pawsitive Life Rescue staffers and the authors of the children’s book “Zinger in the Woods.”

Del Rey says that in the third episode, Albuquerque Animal Welfare staffers tell why it’s important to get pets vaccinated.

“We want to increase pet adoption and pet responsibility,” Del Rey says. “During the pandemic, rescues really needed the support. As people began to go back to work, pets were being dropped off again to the shelters. I want the show to be the place to find out answers about pets.”

Since the series began airing in September, Del Rey says, all the pets featured have been adopted.

The production took place at Studio 519 in Downtown Albuquerque.

“We spent three weeks producing in the studio and another two months editing all of the episodes,” Del Rey says. “Pets don’t have their own voices so we have to be advocates for them to have wonderful lives.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

_WebHeadline”>–EX: Viewers will learn how to adopt and foster a pet, along with some fun furry facts