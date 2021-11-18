Fishing line for Nov. 18, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Olav Roos of Albuquerque caught a 23-inch catfish at Cochiti Lake using a gold and silver crankbait Nov. 15.

Val Armijo of Albuquerque caught his limit of rainbow trout up to 24 inches long at Eagle Nest Lake using peach PowerBait Nov. 13.

Lawrence Lucero of Las Cruces caught and released a 2.5-pound smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using a wacky rigged worm Nov. 13.

At Fenton Lake, Zachary Serna of Gallup caught an 18.5-inch rainbow trout using green PowerBait on Nov. 14. … Patrick Chavez of Albuquerque caught a 19-inch rainbow trout using salmon eggs Nov. 8. … Mike Lovato of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch rainbow trout using an olive Woolly Bugger fly Nov. 7.

Damian Baltazar and Tomas Alvarado of Lovington caught 5.85-pound and 3.30-pound largemouth bass on the Pecos River using black and gold Rat-L-Trap lures Nov. 13.

On the San Juan River, Rex Howard of Durango, Colorado caught a 30-inch brown trout using a size 22 chocolate foamback emerger fly Nov. 12. … Martin Nieto of Albuquerque caught a 20-inch brown trout using worms Nov. 8. … David Zamora of Albuquerque caught a 32-inch, 10-pound, 8-ounce brown trout near Cottonwood Campground using earthworms Nov. 7.

Preston and Parker Lawson, ages 10 and 11, of Albuquerque caught six rainbow trout up to 17 inches long and one 14-inch largemouth bass at Tingley Beach using Woolly Bugger flies and PowerBait on Nov. 14.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Cabresto Lake was fair to good using small dry flies.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 4.86 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Conchas Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Please contact State Parks at 1-888-667-2757 with any questions.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake has new winter season hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday. The Moreno and Six Mile free access areas for New Mexico licensed anglers and hunters at Eagle Nest will remain open for day-use daily. Please contact State Parks at 1-888-667-2757 with any questions. Fishing for trout was good using peach PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using streamer flies and swimbaits. Fishing for perch was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was fair to good using pink PowerBait.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was fair to good using olive Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using pink PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair using PowerBait.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 28.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using worms, salmon eggs and pheasant tail beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 42.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using salmon eggs and gold beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 417 cfs. Fishing for trout near Pilar was fair to good using streamer flies, PowerBait and worms.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 9.25 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using attractor dry flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was 11.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using earthworms.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 7.01 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using beadhead nymph flies beneath a stimulator dry fly.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using small silver spinners and Rapala lures.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair using vertical jigging slab spoons and blade baits in 25 to 30 feet of water. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using vertical jigging slab spoons and blade baits in 25 to 30 feet of water. The water surface temperature was in the mid-50s.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 255 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using streamer flies and green and orange jerkbaits.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was fair using worms and PowerBait.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 100 cfs and 58.4 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using black streamer flies and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was good using Woolly Bugger and leech pattern flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using gold and silver crankbaits.

Kokanee salmon snagging season is from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 at El Vado Lake .

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using salmon eggs, Woolly Bugger flies and green PowerBait. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake . The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Kokanee salmon snagging season is ongoing through Dec. 31. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Fishing for kokanee salmon was slow using snagging hooks.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 13.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good fishing the streams near Fenton Lake using beadhead nymph flies.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May 2022.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake . Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake was very good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair using nightcrawler worms north of Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 306 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using size 22 chocolate foamback midge emerger flies and size 26 black crystal flash midge flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms, salmon eggs and brown and yellow streamer flies.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic dough bait, green PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using Woolly Bugger flies, salmon eggs and garlic PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was fair to good using rainbow, orange and green PowerBait.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake .

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Caballo Lake was good using live minnows.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using wacky rigged worms. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait and shad.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 56.1 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using dry flies and live worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using pink and salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.59 cfs. Fishing for catfish south of Hatch was fair using live worms.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using PowerBait and quill pattern dry flies.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using purple and pink PowerBait. Fishing for largemouth bass was good using worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek . Fishing for bass was fair to good using wacky rigged watermelon Senko worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 6.49 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair using shad pattern crankbaits and wacky rigged Senko worms.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Eunice Lake .

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon peach PowerBait and natural-colored Trout Magnets.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair using cut bait and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 16.3 cfs. Fishing for largemouth bass south of Brantley Lake was good using black and gold Rat-L-Trap lures.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.09 cfs.

Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using 3-inch transparent swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using beef liver and chicken liver.