Lobo football: Santana patiently battles back up depth chart

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Perhaps two, three years from now, University of New Mexico defensive lineman Bryce Santana can be an example for the program’s young players who are competing for playing time.

Santana, a Los Lunas High alumnus and the Journal’s 2019-20 Prep Athlete of the Year, said he wanted to play for UNM (his lone offer) to show other New Mexico high school football players that they too can play at a high level.

As for now, Santana, a redshirt freshman nose tackle, has already become an example that hard work and determination is the best remedy for adversity. He is among several young Lobos who have gained more playing time with two games remaining in the regular season, beginning with a challenging contest at Boise State (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West Conference), a 27½-point favorite, on Saturday night.

Santana will get his second start, filling in for senior Langston Murray, who is most likely out for the season after a head injury.

Earlier this season, Santana went from Murray’s backup to the third team at practice. He was told to continue to work hard and be ready when the opportunity came for him to gain playing time.

Santana never wavered, didn’t complain, and he was ready when the opportunity came last week in New Mexico’s 34-7 loss at Fresno State.

“I’ve just been grinding and making sure to be ready if I ever had the opportunity to start or get a lot of playing time,” Santana said. “I thought I would be getting more playing time earlier in the season. But now things have kind of started to peak at the right time. I’m not complaining. I’m just going with the flow and doing what I can control.”

UNM coach Danny Gonzales believes that Santana can become a key defensive player because of his hard work and athleticism. Gonzales saw great potential in Santana as one of Gonzales’ first recruits when the coach was hired in December of 2019.

Santana starred at Los Lunas, where he also lined up at tight end and as a quarterback in the wildcat formation.

“There’s a lot of people out there that don’t have great respect for New Mexico high school football; I do,” Gonzales said of recruiting New Mexico. “The day I took the job I thought Bryce could play on this level and his teammate Tyler Kiehne, and he went to UCLA.”

Santana’s transition to college football wasn’t exactly smooth. In addition to dealing with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, Santana was overweight when he joined the Lobos (3-7, 1-5). He was healthy and strong, but he added weight because he was advised by others that he might need it in his first year on the college level, Gonzales said.

“He showed up about 300 pounds and he doesn’t need to be 300 pounds,” Gonzales said “He needs to be about 270, 275 and be able to move. After that first year he took it to heart and lost a lot of weight (he’s now listed at 6-foot-3, 281 pounds). He’s really put himself in a position to be better over the next three years.”

Santana, who has four tackles, is still learning, but he has made great strides since last year, Gonzales said. Santana continues to add strength, and that’s the type of weight that’s OK to gain, Gonzales said.

Santana has carried the New Mexico state flag, leading the team onto the field each game throughout the season. That role is designated for the UNM player that is from New Mexico. Gonzales makes the choice.

“He’s kind of taken ownership of that thing,” Gonzales said. “He wants to do it. If somebody else wants to, then they’re going to have to take it from him.”

Santana also wants to hold on to his starting spot at nose tackle.

NOTE: After statistical changes from two games earlier this season, UNM senior defensive end Joey Noble is up to 15 ½ tackles for losses for the season, which ranks No. 6 individually in the nation. It’s also the most for a Lobo since 2003.

He added a tackle for a loss against San Diego State on Oct. 9 and a half tackle for a loss at Fresno State on Saturday.

Noble is third on the team with 64 tackles and leads the Lobos with 4½ sacks.

Saturday

New Mexico at Boise State, 7 p.m., FS1, 770 AM/96.3 FM