 SF Planning Commission takes up height limits - Albuquerque Journal

SF Planning Commission takes up height limits

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

The Santa Fe Planning Commission is to consider the creation of “innovation districts” that would allow buildings of up to 75 feet, or five storeys, in height. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – In ordinance changes sponsored by outgoing Santa Fe City Councilor Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, the Santa Fe Planning Commission will consider Thursday night the creation of “innovation districts” that would allow buildings of up to 75 feet in height, or five stories, in certain areas.

Abeyta, who lost his reelection bid this month, could not be reached for comment Wednesday, but, in a recent published opinion piece, he wrote, “For those concerned about taller buildings throughout the city, you can rest assured this legislation doesn’t allow that.”

Still, encroachment is exactly what concerns such opponents as the members and board of the Old Santa Fe Association. That group has been adamant in opposition to past projects it says change the historic nature of the city.

“This debate has gone on for decades in Santa Fe,” said Barbara Harrelson, current member and former board member of the association. She said the historic districts, mostly downtown, also reach into residential neighborhoods outside the city center.

“We also believe there will be encroachment if they change it for that part of town and, right now, it’s limited to commercial zones, but we believe it will be very easy for them to come back and say we need this for jobs,” said Harrelson, in a phone interview Wednesday.

In an op-ed in the Santa Fe New Mexican, Abeyta countered that “those who spread fear about taller buildings in town” don’t understand the legislation or don’t want the city to grow on commercially zoned land.

“This distracts us from what’s important: jobs, housing and good land use,” he wrote.

In response to questions from the Journal, city Land Use Department Planning Manager Noah Berke said in an email, “This ordinance change would only apply to properties 50 acres or larger.”

The Santa Fe Association is alleging insufficient public notice and wants the planning commission to either postpone or deny the proposed ordinance changes.

“Text amendments to Chapter 14 (the ordinance) do not require Early Neighborhood Notification meetings,” Berke counters. “They only require hearings at the Planning Commission and the Governing Body. My understanding is that some meetings have taken place with the neighborhood associations in the area.”

Harrelson believes taller building will block views of the landscape, but Abeyta notes in his opinion piece that a 75-foot building is just 4 feet higher than the existing Presbyterian Healthcare – Santa Fe Medical Center.

“We don’t want these elevator buildings is another way to describe it,” said Harrelson. “We feel we are heading in the direction of Phoenix, Austin … Albuquerque. These high-rise buildings, that’s not Santa Fe. That’s not what we want for the future of Santa Fe,” said Harrelson.

Abeyta also has an eye to the future, writing, “We need to diversify our economy to create jobs and protect future generations.”

Old Santa Fe Association board President Randall Bell and others are expected to address the commission.

Berke said he expects a recommendation from the commission, but the final decision will be made by the Santa Fe City Council.

Santa Fe Planning Commission meeting Santa Fe Planning Commission meeting
WHAT: Considering taller buildings in specific areas
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
STREAM: On Santa Fe’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW5Fb7iWuKpTdsWYNDurgA
WHAT: Considering taller buildings in specific areas
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
STREAM: On Santa Fe’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW5Fb7iWuKpTdsWYNDurgA


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
SF Planning Commission takes up height limits
From the newspaper
Councilor notes that 'innovation districts' spur ... Councilor notes that 'innovation districts' spur the economy
2
Holiday treat: Discovery+ gets into yule spirit with feature ...
Entertainment
Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell are ... Molly McCook and Aaron O'Connell are getting in the holiday spirt early.The two actors ...
3
Paramount+ series 'Mayor of Kingstown' explores systemic racism, corruption ...
Entertainment
Dianne Wiest is always up for ... Dianne Wiest is always up for a challenge when it comes to the projects that she picks. ...
4
Fishing line for Nov. 18, 2021
Fishing Line
CATCHES OF THE WEEK ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK ...
5
Olympian Deb Armstrong bringing ski clinic to Taos
From the newspaper
Olympian Deb Armstrong bringing ski clinic ... Olympian Deb Armstrong bringing ski clinic to Taos
6
Opportunity knocks — early — for Aggies in Myrtle ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico State Aggies get ... The New Mexico State Aggies get a shot at gaining some national attention this week in a strong field at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
7
Wizards' GM Tommy Sheppard gets extension amid fast start
From the newspaper
Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has ... Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has received a contract extension amid Washington's fast start to the season. Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that ...
8
Previewing Classes 2A through 5A prep football playoffs -- ...
Featured Sports
Class 6A football has the stage ... Class 6A football has the stage to itself Friday night. Classes 5A-2A fill up the schedule on Saturd ...
9
Lobo football: Santana patiently battles back up depth chart
Featured Sports
Perhaps two, three years from now, ... Perhaps two, three years from now, University of New Mexico defensive lineman Bryce Sa ...