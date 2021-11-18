 High Plains agricultural drought focus of study - Albuquerque Journal

High Plains agricultural drought focus of study

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Ogallala Aquifer supplies water for 20% of the corn, wheat, sorghum and cattle produced in the U.S., sprawling 174,000 square miles across eight states, from South Dakota to Texas. (Travis Heying/Wichita Eagle/TNS)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Thirty years ago, farmers in dry eastern New Mexico were growing fields of winter wheat and cotton.

Over time, many have switched to sorghum, which uses less water.

But the Ogallala Aquifer is still on the decline. Megadrought and higher temperatures only add to water scarcity.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $750,000 to a research team at New Mexico Tech and New Mexico State University for a three-year project studying ways to address agricultural drought in the High Plains region of Quay, Curry, Roosevelt and De Baca counties.

Haoying Wang, the project director and an assistant professor in New Mexico Tech’s Business and Technology Management Department, said agricultural drought means the production system does not have a sustainable water supply.

“Most of our agriculture is irrigated, so it means that plants or crops or trees can not get the minimum required water supplies,” Wang said. “That deficit of water supply, either through rainfall or through irrigation, is going to affect the crop yield. But if the production system is resilient to drought, then the yield can recover.”

A research team of post-docs and university students will collect and analyze soil and water samples from the region.

The team will create models to explore how the entire agricultural production system adapts to shifting climate conditions.

They will also study how changes in water savings, irrigation techniques, aquifer pumping or crop strategies affect the system.

Scientists will work with local agricultural extension offices on yearly outreach events for farmers and land managers to learn about the research.

Wang, who farmed in China before pursuing a science education in the U.S., said the project has an economic focus of helping producers “better manage soil as well as the groundwater” to sustain their crop yields even during drought.

Research data will eventually be hosted on newmexicowaterdata.org, part of a statewide initiative to make water data more user-friendly.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
High Plains agricultural drought focus of study
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $750,000 to a research team at New Mexico Tech and NMSU for a three-year project
2
Council shelves tax preparer law, prioritizes 118th Street
ABQnews Seeker
APD addressed speeding on Montgomery, where ... APD addressed speeding on Montgomery, where drivers have been clocked doing
3
Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that ... A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn't called for in the script when he shot and ...
4
Former Mayor Chávez to serve as NM's infrastructure advisor
ABQnews Seeker
He will help to prioritize how ... He will help to prioritize how $3.7B in federal funds will be spent
5
NM urges booster shots as virus cases spike
ABQnews Seeker
Unvaccinated account for 91% of recent ... Unvaccinated account for 91% of recent virus deaths
6
NM health care company reports data breach
ABQnews Seeker
True Health of New Mexico announced ... True Health of New Mexico announced Wednesday that it has identified and addressed a data breach, and sent notices to the parties that were ...
7
Lujan Grisham to propose gross receipts tax cut
ABQnews Seeker
Governor outlines her priorities as she ... Governor outlines her priorities as she enters a critical election year
8
$110M infrastructure push splits City Council
ABQnews Seeker
Critics: Plan being intentionally rushed before ... Critics: Plan being intentionally rushed before new City Council can take shape
9
Opportunity knocks — early — for Aggies in Myrtle ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico State Aggies get ... The New Mexico State Aggies get a shot at gaining some national attention this week in a strong field at the Myrtle Beach Invitational.