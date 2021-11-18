NM drive yields over 180 turkeys

Now we’re talking turkey.

Nearly $6,000 and 181 actual turkeys were collected this week as part of a collaboration among Sandia National Laboratories, Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, Roadrunner Food Bank and local churches and pantries, according to a news release.

It was all part of the “Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day” on Tuesday to help New Mexicans needing assistance this holiday season.

Employees from Sandia Labs and the credit union, along with credit union members, made the donations, with the money delivered to Roadrunner Food Bank through its corporate donation website.

Roadrunner Food Bank, Calvary Chapel Rio Grande Valley, Bethel Storehouse, St. Felix Pantry and Rio Grande Food Project benefitted from the donations.