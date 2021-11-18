 U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000 - Albuquerque Journal

U.S. jobless claims drop seventh straight week to 268,000

By Paul Wiseman / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low of 268,000.

U.S. jobless claims dipped by 1,000 last week from the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and their steady decline this year — after topping 900,000 one week in early January — reflects the labor market’s strong recovery from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. The four-week average of claims, which smooths week-to-week volatility, also fell to a pandemic low just below 273,000.

Jobless claims have been edging lower, toward their prepandemic level of around 220,000 a week.

Overall, 2.1 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment checks the week that ended Nov. 6, down by 129,000 from the week before.

Until Sept. 6, the federal government had supplemented state unemployment insurance programs by paying an extra payment of $300 a week and extending benefits to gig workers and to those who were out of work for six months or more. Including the federal programs, the number of Americans receiving some form of jobless aid peaked at more than 33 million in June last year.

The coronavirus slammed the U.S. economy early last year, forcing many businesses to close or reduce hours of operation and keeping many Americans shut in at home as a health precaution. In March and April 2020, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs.

But the economy began to recover last summer. Consumers, pocketing government relief checks and gaining confidence as COVID-19 cases fell, resumed spending. With the rollout of vaccines this year, they began to return to shops, restaurants and bars.

Suddenly, many employers were struggling to keep up with an unexpected surge in demand. They are scrambling to fill job openings — a near-record 10.4 million in September. Workers, finding themselves with bargaining clout for the first time in decades, are becoming choosy about jobs; a record 4.4 million quit in September, a sign they have confidence in their ability to find something better.

Since April 2020, employers have hired more than 18 million people, including 531,000 in October. But the U.S. economy is still more than 4 million jobs short of where it was in February last year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque 17-year-old dies after saving father from burning home
ABQnews Seeker
Xaven Garcia was a registered organ ... Xaven Garcia was a registered organ donor and his tragic death will save the lives of eight people
2
High court rules for legislators on pandemic funds
ABQnews Seeker
Governor barred from any more spending ... Governor barred from any more spending without lawmakers' OK
3
$110M infrastructure push splits City Council
ABQnews Seeker
Critics: Plan being intentionally rushed before ... Critics: Plan being intentionally rushed before new City Council can take shape
4
Lujan Grisham to propose gross receipts tax cut
ABQnews Seeker
Governor outlines her priorities as she ... Governor outlines her priorities as she enters a critical election year
5
NM urges booster shots as virus cases spike
ABQnews Seeker
Unvaccinated account for 91% of recent ... Unvaccinated account for 91% of recent virus deaths
6
Former Mayor Chávez to serve as NM's infrastructure adviser
ABQnews Seeker
He will help to prioritize how ... He will help to prioritize how $3.7B in federal funds will be spent
7
Crashes leave 1 dead, 2 critically injured
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police Wednesday evening were investigating ... Albuquerque police Wednesday evening were investigating two crashes, including one that left a pedestrian dead on East Central. Daren DeAguero, a police spokesman, said ...
8
Man stabbed to death outside restaurant on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally stabbed ... A man was found fatally stabbed Wednesday night outside a Dion's in Northwest Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Bernalillo County sheriff's ...
9
Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that ... A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn't called for in the script when he shot and ...
10
Council shelves tax preparer law, prioritizes 118th Street
ABQnews Seeker
APD addressed speeding on Montgomery, where ... APD addressed speeding on Montgomery, where a driver has been clocked doing 140 mph