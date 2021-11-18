 Police: Officers shoot, wound man who rammed patrol vehicle - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Officers shoot, wound man who rammed patrol vehicle

By Associated Press

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle after intentionally ramming a pole in a parking lot Thursday.

The man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening and no officers were injured, police told local news outlets.

The incident began at about 2 a.m. when officers tried unsuccessfully to stop the truck and then responded 20 minutes later to a report of the truck hitting a pole in a strip mall’s parking lot in another part of Peoria, police said.

Sgt. Brandon Sheffert said officers fired when the man rammed one officer’s vehicle.

The man’s identity and details of his injuries weren’t released and it wasn’t clear why police initially tried to stop the truck.


