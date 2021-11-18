Woman found shot to death in NE Albuquerque

Police say a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning inside a vehicle in Northeast Albuquerque.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said a passerby “located a female in a vehicle who appeared to have been shot.”

Officers were dispatched to Copper Ridge Apartments at 557 Tramway NE at 6:40 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found that the woman had succumbed to her injuries and that she appeared to have been shot inside of the vehicle, Jewell said.

“Detectives have been arriving on scene to conduct further investigation,” he added. No other information was released.

This was the second homicide investigation launched by the Albuquerque Police Department in 10 hours.

At about 10 p.m. on Wednesday night Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies discovered a man stabbed to death outside the Dion’s near Central and Coors and called APD.

So far this year, there have been 105 suspected homicides in Albuquerque, although three of those are being investigated by New Mexico State Police.