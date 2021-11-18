Police looking for vehicle in Wednesday evening hit and run

Albuquerque police are continuing to investigate after a driver hit a female pedestrian on East Central and fled the scene Wednesday evening.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said the woman died at the scene. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Central near Rhode Island.

“Witnesses stated an older black Nissan Altima was traveling east bound on Central behind a truck,” Atkins said. “The black Nissan then drove around the truck and hit a female pedestrian near the intersection at Rhode Island. The Nissan did not stop and fled the scene east bound on Central.”

She said officers were unable to identify the driver of the Nissan.

“This investigation is ongoing and video surveillance is being reviewed,” Atkins said. “It is unknown if alcohol, drugs and speed were contributing factors for this crash.”

About four hours later, around 10 p.m. police were called to Northwest Albuquerque for a crash between a van and a motorcycle.

“Witnesses stated a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north bound on Coors at a high rate of speed,” Atkins said. “A black Nissan van was attempting to turn east bound onto Fortuna from Coors and was hit by the motorcycle.”

Atkins said the driver of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and the passenger suffered head trauma.

“Both subjects on the motorcycle were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital,” Atkins said. “Both subjects are suspected to survive. Speed was a contributing factors for this crash.”