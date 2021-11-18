 Arizona reports over 4K new virus cases; hospitalizations up - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports over 4K new virus cases; hospitalizations up

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona on Thursday reported over 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second time in a week as virus-related hospitalizations continued to climb.

The state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard reported 4,184 additional cases and 56 more deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 1,228,076 cases and 21,808 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 2,403 virus patients occupied hospital inpatient beds, the most since February, according to the dashboard.

Beginning Tuesday and again on Wednesday, only 6% of the state’s inpatient beds statewide were not in use, the lowest percentage since the pandemic began, according to the dashboard.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,684.1 on Nov. 2 to 3,659.3 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona decreased during the same period, increasing from 40 to 32.4


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

