Hospitals brace for influx of COVID patients

Officials for local hospitals said they are well above capacity and expecting an influx of COVID-19 patients to flood their hospitals in the the next two weeks.

Dr. Jason Mitchel, the chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said that modeling suggests there will be about 700 people in New Mexico hospitalized with COVID by the end of the month, up from 539 on Wednesday.

And some of those patients will be treated at University of New Mexico Hospital and Presbyterian Healthcare Services hospitals in the Albuquerque area, which have already declared that they are operating in crisis standards of care.

“You’ve got this was car wreck or train wreck happening in slow motion,” said Dr. Jason Mitchell, Presbyterian’s chief medical officer. “And from a community standpoint, something’s going to have to change. And we need to start pulling those levers as a community pretty quickly.”

Officials with Presbyterian and UNMH hospitals gave a briefing Thursday on conditions inside their hospitals, one week after they each activated their crisis standards.

Dr. Rohini McKee, UNMH’s chief quality and safety officer, said the patient load isn’t letting up. UNMH was operating at about 140% of its normal operating capacity on Thursday. Both ICU and other types of beds were stretched beyond their normal limits.She said that patients have been doubled up in ICU rooms, which is unusual, and other patients are being treated in areas that are not normally used to treat patients.

She said that the two major health systems are not currently having to ration care. But she said UNMH has created what’s called a “triage board” to help make such decisions should they arise.

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen. But if something doesn’t change, we run a high risk as a state of truly running out of resources,” Mitchell said.

The physicians stressed that the best way to end the pandemic is for the state to increase its vaccination rate. They urged people who haven’t yet done so to talk to a health care professional about the vaccine.

It’s not just COVID patients that are stressing the state’s health care system. Mitchell said 20% of Presbyterian patients are COVID patients, and about 87% of those patients are unvaccinated.

“If we had everybody in New Mexico get vaccinated, in six weeks, seven weeks, this would be over,” Mitchell said.