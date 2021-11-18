 Amber Alert issued for boy taken by mother in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Amber Alert issued for boy taken by mother in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Albuquerque boy who is believed to be with his mother who no longer has custody.

Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said Nicolai Kuznetsov hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon.

Francisco said on Nov. 18 a District Court judge issued an emergency order granting the boy’s father full custody “due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.”

He said a bench warrant has been issued for Haymon and the pair are believed to be in a grey Honda Civic with a black New Mexico chile license plate, number AMAP53.

“Their destination is unknown. Many details are still unknown and under investigation,” Francisco said. “However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Nicolai Kuznetsov.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Amber Alert issued for boy taken by mother in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old ... Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Albuquerque boy who is believed to be with his mother who no longer has custody. Dusty Francisco, a ...
2
Hospitals brace for influx of COVID patients
ABQnews Seeker
Officials for local hospitals said they ... Officials for local hospitals said they are well above capacity and expecting an influx of COVID-19 patients to flood their hospitals in the the ...
3
Police looking for vehicle in Wednesday evening hit and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police are continuing to investigate ... Albuquerque police are continuing to investigate after a driver hit a female pedestrian on East Central and fled the scene Wednesday evening. Rebecca Atkins, ...
4
Woman found shot to death in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a woman was found ... Police say a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning inside a vehicle in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque police spokesman, ...
5
High Plains agricultural drought focus of study
ABQnews Seeker
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded $750,000 to a research team at New Mexico Tech and NMSU for a three-year project
6
NM drive yields over 180 turkeys
ABQnews Seeker
$6K was also collected for Take ... $6K was also collected for Take a Frozen Turkey to Work Day
7
Man stabbed to death outside restaurant on West Central
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally stabbed ... A man was found fatally stabbed Wednesday night outside a Dion's in Northwest Albuquerque. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Bernalillo County sheriff's ...
8
Crashes leave 1 dead, 2 critically injured
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police Wednesday evening were investigating ... Albuquerque police Wednesday evening were investigating two crashes, including one that left a pedestrian dead on East Central. Daren DeAguero, a police spokesman, said ...
9
Council shelves tax preparer law, prioritizes 118th Street
ABQnews Seeker
APD addressed speeding on Montgomery, where ... APD addressed speeding on Montgomery, where a driver has been clocked doing 140 mph