Amber Alert issued for boy taken by mother in ABQ

Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old Albuquerque boy who is believed to be with his mother who no longer has custody.

Dusty Francisco, a State Police spokesman, said Nicolai Kuznetsov hasn’t been seen since Nov. 5 and is believed to be with Jacqueline Haymon.

Francisco said on Nov. 18 a District Court judge issued an emergency order granting the boy’s father full custody “due to the grave concern of the well-being and safety of the child.”

He said a bench warrant has been issued for Haymon and the pair are believed to be in a grey Honda Civic with a black New Mexico chile license plate, number AMAP53.

“Their destination is unknown. Many details are still unknown and under investigation,” Francisco said. “However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Nicolai Kuznetsov.”