UNM’s cross country power built with runners from around the world

Gracelyn Larkin had a pretty good feeling about the University of New Mexico women’s cross country program when she saw the reaction of her coach, Mark Harris, after simply receiving a call-back from Lobos coach Joe Franklin.

Larkin, originally from Rosseau, Ontario, and in high school at the time, wanted to visit UNM after Harris’ reaction. She was also interested because of the Lobos’ rich tradition and their reputation as a home for international runners. Harris helped Larkin with the recruiting process, reaching out to coaches in the United States.

“He got really excited when Joe gave him a call back,” Larkin, a UNM sophomore, said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him jump up and down so much before. He was really excited because he knew of other international runners that went to UNM, like Charlotte Prouse, a Canadian runner who had a lot of success at UNM. Knowing that other international runners who have come to UNM and have done really well, he thought it would be a program that would suit me very well to continue running.”

Larkin is among a handful of the Lobos’ top distance runners who hail from distant lands and play a key role for No. 2-ranked New Mexico, which will compete in the NCAA Championship meet on Saturday morning at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.

International runners have been a strong part of Franklin’s program during his 15 years at UNM that has seen great success, including two national championships (2015, 2017) and 14 straight Mountain West Conference titles.

The women’s 6,000-meter (3.7 miles) race is at 8:20 a.m. Mountain time. The men’s race (10,000 meters/6.2 miles), which features UNM sophomore Abdirizak Ibrahim, is at 9:10 a.m. Mountain time.

“We have a good relationship with those not only in the United States but also throughout the world in making sure our students have every opportunity to be successful,” Franklin said. “They know that. Word spreads. We know coaches throughout the world. We know people throughout the world. They tend to come to us a little more than we go to them.”

The UNM women finished fourth at last year’s NCAA national meet. They were led by individual champion Weini Kelati, who is from Eritrea and turned pro last December. The Lobos finished in the top 10 as a team for the 10th straight time.

Last week, the Lobos took the top spot at the NCAA Mountain Regional in Provo, Utah. Franklin held out seniors Adva Cohen, from Jerusalem, and Stefanie Parsons, of Acton, Ontario, for that race.

Franklin said he figured Cohen needed another three-week training block since she had competed in the Summer Olympics representing Israel in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

“When (Cohen) came on the team, we had Weini Kelati and Ednah Kurgat (of Kenya) and some pretty elite level people, like Charlotte Prouse,” Franklin said. “(Cohen) has grown into a leader on the team, and the women look up to her.”

The Lobo women’s team boasts great depth. UNM can have seven runners to score in the NCAA meet. If the Lobos could field a second team, it “would place very well,” Franklin said.

The coach added that this UNM team is unique because different women have finished as UNM’s top runner at various meets. Larkin led the Lobos at the Mountain Regional, where she finished fourth in 20 minutes, 22.6 seconds.

Sophomore Amelia Mazza-Downie, from Melbourne, Australia, won the MWC meet in 19:37.3, tied for the second-fastest time in league history, at the UNM North Golf Course on Oct. 29 – when the UNM women grabbed the top seven spots.

Mazza-Downie said UNM had been on her radar because of the team’s great success. After visiting Albuquerque, she said she felt comfortable because the team had so many international runners. She also spoke with former Lobo and fellow Australian Sophie Eckel to gain even more confidence in her choice.

Mazza-Downie said she enjoys being on the team and training with the UNM women.

“Because all of us are international, each of us have our different vibes,” she said. “It’s been fun for all of us to have all the international girls and all the American girls on the team too. It helps that we all have different flavors. It’s helped us gel together more.”

The Lobos are at full strength and healthy, Franklin said on Tuesday. They left for Florida on Wednesday to gain familiarity with the course and get in some light training.

Franklin joked that the UNM women are just as excited to get on the beach after the meet as they are for the actual race. He said there were plans for a team karaoke night on Thursday. They were also excited about getting manicures, Franklin said.

“We are a microcosm of what New Mexico is,” Franklin said. “We’re people of all races and religions, and that’s what makes life fun. When you’re around our team and you hear the conversations that people have, they’re not all built the same. And, that’s what’s fantastic.

“I would be bored out of my mind if everyone was the same. I can’t imagine that. That’s not what we want. That’s not who we are. We embrace individuality. We embrace culture. We embrace all walks of life. That’s what makes, not only the university unique, but also the world. And, maybe sometimes we forget that.”

Saturday

NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, Tallahassee, Fla.: 8 a.m., ESPNU