Aggies finish strong, top Davidson to begin Myrtle Beach Invitational

CONWAY, S.C. — New Mexico State overcame Davidson’s 26-4 first-half run with a barrage of second-half 3-pointers to defeat the Wildcats 75-64 in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational Thursday.

The 3-0 Aggies on Friday (10 a.m., ESPN2) get Utah State, which defeated Penn 87-79 in double overtime, in another Thursday quarterfinal.

The Aggies hit 11 3-pointers in the contest. NMSU trailed 33-28 at halftime but clawed back to take a permanent lead at 44-42 midway through the second period, but Davidson remained within striking distance for most of the half.

After trailing by as many as nine points after the Aggies regained the lead, Davidson clawed back to cut the lead to 65-64 with 2:56 remaining.

Sophomore transfer forward Mike Peake collected a critical rebound after redshirt junior guard Teddy Allen missed a 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining, and redshirt junior guard Jabari Rice found Peake for a corner 3-pointer to stretch NMSU’s lead to 68-64 and spark a 10-0 run to close the game.

Allen finished with 22 points and Rice finished with 17 to lead the Aggies in scoring. Redshirt senior forward Johnny McCants and senior forward Donnie Tillman finished with 11 points and 14 points, respectively, to give NMSU four players with double-digit points.

Luka Brajkovic had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Hyunjung Lee and Foster Loyer each had 14 points.

New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64

DAVIDSON (1-2)

Brajkovic 7-16 5-7 19, Mennenga 1-3 0-2 3, Jones 4-11 2-2 12, Loyer 5-10 0-0 14, Lee 6-15 0-0 14, Boachie-Yiadom 0-0 0-0 0, Huffman 0-2 2-2 2, Watson 0-2 0-0 0, Kristensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 9-13 64.

NEW MEXICO ST. (3-0)

McCants 5-8 0-1 11, McNair 2-4 2-2 6, Tillman 5-7 3-5 14, Allen 7-19 4-5 21, Rice 4-7 5-7 17, Peake 2-2 0-1 6, Avery 0-0 0-0 0, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Alok 0-2 0-0 0, Caston 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-21 75.

Halftime—Davidson 33-28. 3-Point Goals—Davidson 9-27 (Loyer 4-5, Jones 2-7, Lee 2-10, Mennenga 1-2, Huffman 0-1, Brajkovic 0-2), NMSU 11-25 (Rice 4-5, Allen 3-10, Peake 2-2, McCants 1-3, Tillman 1-3, Caston 0-1, McNair 0-1). Fouled Out—Mennenga. Rebounds—Davidson 22 (Brajkovic 7), NMSU 33 (Rice 7). Assists—Davidson 11 (Brajkovic 4), NMSU 16 (Rice 8). Total Fouls—Davidson 15, NMSU 15.