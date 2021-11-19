CYFD secretary plans outside review of agency

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

In the wake of the death Monday of a 1-month-old boy in Valencia County, the newly appointed secretary of the state Children, Youth and Families Department is planning to have an outside organization conduct a thorough, impartial review of the agency’s policies and procedures.

The child’s death also prompted several Valencia County lawmakers to criticize CYFD’s response, or alleged failure to respond in a timely manner.

CYFD Secretary Barbara J. Vigil said during an interview Thursday that the agency is continuing to conduct a “comprehensive and aggressive internal investigation about the matter,” which is standard protocol. “However, I do not believe that that’s enough. I think the people of New Mexico deserve an independent outside entity, with expertise in this area, to come in and help us assess what we’re doing, and whether we can improve it.”

An evaluation by an outside agency would likely include a review of case files, an assessment of policies and procedures in all CYFD divisions, and interviews with families and key figures in law enforcement agencies and district attorneys’ offices that have interacted with CYFD, the secretary said.

The decision to seek an outside review was not just in response to this most recent death, “but to others that have occurred over the last year or 18 months,” said Vigil, who took over as CYFD secretary last month. “I think it’s incumbent upon any person in my position to say, ‘Wait a minute here, let’s look at the system and see if we need to improve it.'”

Vigil said she expected to sign a contract for the review soon, and hoped the review could be completed within six months.

She declined to provide details about the most recent death or the internal investigation, citing state privacy laws.

What is known is that on Monday at about 8 a.m., Valencia County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding an unattended death at a home in El Cerro Mission. There they found an infant boy dead and with signs of blunt force trauma to his body.

The child’s mother, 30-year-old Kiria Lynn Milton, was arrested, and a 4-year-old child, who was home at the time, was placed in the custody of CYFD, where he remains.

Valencia County Sheriff Denise Vigil said the mother had called emergency dispatch the previous week, saying she felt overwhelmed and was concerned she may hurt her children. Deputies said they conducted a welfare check at the home and contacted CYFD. The children were apparently not removed from the home, the sheriff said.

“We did the things we were supposed to do and CYFD did not keep us informed of their plans with the family,” she said Monday. “Unfortunately, we’re here today with this result and having to figure out the in-betweens.”

CYFD spokesman Charlie Moore-Pabst said the agency usually works collaboratively with law enforcement in cases of suspected abuse or neglect, but “by law, law enforcement is the only entity that can remove a child from a home in an emergency situation.”

Lawmakers who represent Valencia County issued a statement in which they expressed sympathy for the death of the infant and unequivocally placed blame with CYFD.

“Another innocent life was taken because CYFD failed to act,” said Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen. He called it “unacceptable and infuriating” in view of the mother’s advance cry for help. “We must end the ‘apathy until tragedy’ mind-set that this department and this administration have when it comes to reforming and fixing our state’s broken systems.”

State Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Los Lunas, said she was “heartbroken to learn of the loss of such a young life in our community, in a situation that CYFD seemingly dropped the ball.”

State Rep. Alonzo Baldonado, R-Los Lunas, said: “The tragedy this week should be eye-opening to our community, we need to do more to protect our children in situations like these. The cracks in the response from CYFD are massive and only seem to keep growing. At some point we as a community have to ask when is enough, enough?”