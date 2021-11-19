Blending clothing function and beauty

When Alex Herold’s mother, Patti, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2008, she came home to care for her. She made her home as accessible as possible, but getting dressed and finding clothing that made her feel beautiful, while being functional, was really challenging.

Herold also had a cousin named Ricky who needed adaptive clothing, but was often stuck with basic and boring choices that didn’t allow him to express himself.

Herold knew Patti and Ricky couldn’t be the only ones experiencing the frustrations that go along with an adaptive lifestyle, so she had an idea. Herold created her Santa Fe business, Patti & Ricky, which helps differently abled people find autonomy in their fashion through an online Adaptive Fashion Marketplace.

Each in-store item was curated with Patti and Ricky in mind, ensuring fun, fashionable and functional pieces are delivered to clients all over the country. Each year, 10% of Patti & Ricky’s profits are donated to nonprofit organizations that support inclusion, and provide access for individuals with disabilities and chronic conditions.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration between the Albuquerque Journal, 96.3 News Radio KKOB and KOAT-TV. The stories highlight good news stories in the community. News Radio KKOB will air the story today.