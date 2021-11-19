APD: Driver intentionally ran over man in SE ABQ

A driver ran over a man several times, killing him, Friday morning outside an East Central hotel.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police have a suspect in custody.

Officers responded at 8 a.m. to a crash that left a man dead outside the Bow and Arrow Lodge, near Wyoming and Central SE.

“Witnesses stated the driver of the vehicle intentionally ran over the victim several times,” Gallegos said. “The event ended in the parking lot of the Bow and Arrow Lodge.”

He said police apprehended a man who tried to flee the scene on foot and detectives are interviewing witnesses.

Crime scene tape cordoned off the area around a car in the parking lot as police investigated. Between the car and a statue of liberty replica, a body could be seen lying on the ground.