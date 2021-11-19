 Movie production facility opens at Journal plant - Albuquerque Journal

Movie production facility opens at Journal plant

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Studio at Journal Center, photographed on Nov. 5, 2021. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

As New Mexico’s film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.

Enter The Studios At Journal Center.

William Lang, president of Albuquerque Publishing Co., announced on Friday the formation of a movie production facility.

The new venture will be headquartered at and utilize portions of the publishing company’s facility at 7777 Jefferson NE, the same campus that houses the Journal.

The Studios At Journal Center is comprised of a main stage area of 23,000 square feet with adjoining office space, a secondary stage or mill area of 13,000 square feet, and approximately 10,000 square feet of office space that can be used for production offices or filming. Additional office and general utility rooms are also available.

The site has parking for more than 350 vehicles and can accommodate production base camps.

New Mexico-based productions have used Albuquerque Publishing Co. as a location for more than a decade.

“We have served as a location in a number of productions and look forward to providing first-class facilities and experiences to future productions” Lang said in a news release.

The facility will be managed by Rod Arnold, president, and Brian Fantl, vice president. The Studios At Journal Center can be reached at 505-823-3402 or rarnold@tsajc.com or bfantl@tsajc.com.

The locally owned Journal Publishing Co. publishes the Journal and three other newspapers in Central New Mexico.


