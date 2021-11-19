Former CNM leader to head leadership organization

Former Central New Mexico Community College president Kathie Winograd will soon be taking over as the new Economic Forum of Albuquerque executive director, the nonprofit organization announced Friday.

“I am incredibly honored to be in a position to continue to honor this state and serve in a place that really matters to me,” Winograd said. “I’m just very, very excited.”

The announcement of Winograd’s new position comes several months after current Executive Director Bob Murphy announced he would be retiring after leading the organization for 15 years.

Murphy will remain the executive director through the end of 2021.

“There’s so much on the horizon, I can’t wait to see what great leadership she brings to the Forum in the coming years,” Murphy wrote in a news release announcing the decision.

Founded in 1982, Economic Forum is a business leaders’ group focused on informing local stakeholders on issues facing the community and on improving the economy. The invitation-only organization regularly holds events and discussions attended by members and non-members.

As the new executive director, Winograd said she wants to continue to honor the legacy of Murphy and make sure the organization moves in a direction that allows it to remain viable by focusing on issues that business leaders care about.

“The largest responsibility is really making sure that we are focusing in a direction that keeps the business community interested in Economic Forum,” Winograd said.

She said some of the primary business community concerns are economic recovery, education, health care, crime and economic drivers like the film industry.

Winograd’s appointment comes just over a year after she left her position as the president of CNM, a position she held for 13 years.

During her time as CNM’s president, Winograd led initiatives to increase the college’s graduation rate and helped launch CNM Ingenuity, a program that provides “educational and training opportunities for key workforce areas,” according to CNM.

“I just loved working at CNM,” Winograd said. “And it was really not about my accomplishments as much as it was about the fact that the college was doing so many great things to support the workforce in New Mexico and to be such a significant part of economic growth and development for the community.”

Winograd, who spent 25 years working at CNM, said that during her time as president, her focus was on workforce development.

“I want to make sure that we’re continuing to really honor the organization’s mission to think about economic development at all times,” she said.