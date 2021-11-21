Why not teach NM kids they can do, be anything?

Those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it.

Growing up in a working-class Hispanic family in the South Valley, everything centered around family, God and country. Hard work was everything. My parents, like so many other Hispanic or “parents of color,” brought us up with a sense of pride for our culture and heritage. They taught us not to blame others for our failures or lot in life but that the American Dream was alive and well if we were willing to work for it. See, when you have nothing to lose you have everything to gain and you appreciate it more.

Our current governor and her administration don’t believe in the American Dream. In fact, they have put the government in control of our lives with their lockdowns and mandates, and now they want to indoctrinate instead of educate our kids.

That’s not rhetoric or rumors – that’s the new curriculum, or Critical Race Theory, the NM Public Education Department put out earlier this year regarding new the social studies standards for our children.

“… redevelopment of the standards will help serve as the backbone for future curriculum that is culturally responsive and sustainable and provide teachers with the tools to teach students about power and oppression structures and deliver a curriculum centered on social justice, tribal sovereignty, and sustainable futures.”

This look-for-blame approach is wrong, and it will only exacerbate the issues facing our nation and the citizens of the state. We should never allow our children, who are the future of this state, to be taught that the color of their skin or the money in their parents’ bank account determines where their future lies.

That’s why we as parents need to wake up, get off the sidelines and get involved. That’s what we saw in Virginia, where a Republican won in a blue state by appealing to parents to get involved in their children’s education, to question why and what subjects were being taught.

We saw parents who were not just Republicans, but Democrats, Independents, and parents of all colors and backgrounds stand strong and say in one voice “Our children are here for a solid education, not woke politics.”

As we all know, New Mexico is at the top of all the bad lists. One of the most glaring sore spots is educational ranking. We need to let teachers teach our kids how to read, write and solve problems. CRT – or whatever fancy name they want to give it – cuts our kids at the knees and allows them to blame others or skin color for their failures.

We can truly turn this state around, but it all starts at home with parents being truly involved with our children’s education and the curriculum New Mexico schools teach our kids.

We can and will fight back against these harmful new standards. Teach our kids that they determine their success in life.

New Mexico has always been poised for amazing opportunities. The time to take our state back is now. Let’s put people before politics, and I know that we can get it done.