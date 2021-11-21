Advocate for safety, equality, clean energy and animals

I was born in Grants and raised by a divorced single mother. We were poor. My mother struggled to keep us housed and fed. I was the first in my mother’s family to go to college.

Now, I am a small-business owner and an environmental economist, having earned degrees in economics and finance from Northeast Louisiana University, and a master’s in natural resource economics from Colorado State University. I have advocated for more than 30 years to reduce energy use, environmental impacts and energy burdens on working families, including helping to pass the landmark Energy Transition Act and the Efficient Use of Energy Act. I am passionate about animals and ensuring that everyone, including children, animals, adults and seniors, is safe from family violence. I founded Positive Links, a nonprofit organization dedicated to training law enforcement officers and social workers about this issue. As someone who had breast cancer, I know that our health – as individuals and as a community – is more important than anything.

City Council District 7 has been my home for two decades. My partner, Paul, and I live here with our furry and feathered kids: Frida, a 17-year-old mutt; Frijolito, a 12-year-old mutt; Cinderella, a 9-year-old mutt; and Mr. T, a 69-year-old paralyzed parrot. We love this district because it has the best of all worlds – great parks, vibrant small businesses, an incredibly diverse population, and lots of entertainment options for people young and old. And, just like other parts of Albuquerque, we have our share of challenges. I know this firsthand from walking door to door daily for the past six months.

During that time, I’ve heard stories of incredible compassion, courage and heartbreak. I’ve talked with residents who’ve lived here for six decades, as well as those who recently moved in with little kids. Here’s what I’ve learned: Albuquerque is still a place where we take care of one another. The priorities I’ve heard from District 7 residents include:

• Safe streets with more programs to address substance abuse and behavioral health, with equal rights and protections for all residents, regardless of race, religion, ability or identity.

• Relief from the COVID pandemic for working families and small businesses.

• A transition to a clean-energy economy, with reduced utility costs, cheaper and cleaner transportation options, and healthier air and water.

• City policies that protect and respect all animals.

I know what it’s like to struggle and have to decide whether to pay rent or the utility bill. I believe we all need to take care of one another. My Republican opponent has already attacked me in a mail piece and has the backing of an enormous PAC funded by real estate development and big oil interests. I hope I can count on your support because we have much to do, District 7. Find out more at www.tammyforalbuquerque.com.