Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Nov. 22, 2021

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Monroe’s, 6051 Osuna NE (Nov. 12)

Sandia Prep School, 532 Osuna NE (Nov. 12)

Botanic Bar, 1909 Bellamah NW (Nov. 12)

Catopia Cat Cafe, 8001 Wyoming NE (Nov. 12) — prepackaged

Arroyo del Oso Golf Course, 7001 Osuna NE (Nov. 12)

50/50 Coffee House & Pub, 2122 Central SE (Nov. 12)

GoodFellas Pizzeria, 5844 Osuna NW (Nov. 12)

Weck’s, 3913 Louisiana NE (Nov. 12)

McDonald’s, 8001 Harper NE (Nov. 11)

Full of Heart Cafe, 7610 Jefferson NE (Nov. 11) — mobile prepackaged

Walgreens, 8011 Harper NE (Nov. 11) — prepackaged

Circle K, 8101 Harper NE (Nov. 11) — self service and prepackaged

Starbucks Coffee, 5730 McMahon NW (Nov. 10)

Twin Peaks Restaurant, 4441 The 25 Way NE (Nov. 10)

CVS Pharmacy, 10700 Unser NW (Nov. 10) — prepackaged

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe, 4865 Pan American Fwy (Nov. 10) — food processor

Taco Bell, 10600 Unser NW (Nov. 10)

Circle K, 10801 Unser NW (Nov. 10) — self service and prepackaged

Bubba’s 33, 4861 Pan American Fwy NE (Nov. 10)

Fuego Nutrition, 3900 Central SW (Nov. 10)

ChocGlitz & Cream, 10660 Unser NW (Nov. 10)

Por Vida Cafe, 500 4th St SW (Nov. 10)

Mexpride, 9601 Sage SW (Nov. 10) — warehouse

Lodge #461 BPOE, 2430 Centre SE (Nov. 10)

La Katrina Ice Cream Shop, 521 Central NW (Nov. 10)

Circle K, 2019 Carlisle NE (Nov. 10) — self service and prepackaged

Wyoming Readiness Center, 600 Wyoming NE (Nov. 10)

Sushi Mex, 4011 Central NW (Nov. 10) — mobile food unit

Mountain View Manor, 4708 Driftwood NW (Nov. 9)

Hilton Garden Inn & Homewood Suites, 222 Central SE (Nov. 9)

Genghis Grill, 4410 The 25 Way NE (Nov. 9)

Red Velvet Underground, 3503 Central NE (Nov. 9)

Panera Bread, 4300 S The 25 Way NE (Nov. 9)

La Petite Academy, 4100 New Vistas NW (Nov. 9)

Mountain View Academy West, 4100 New Vistas NW (Nov. 9)

Mimi’s Cafe, 4316 The 25 Way NE (Nov. 9)

The Library Bar and Grill, 312 Central SW (Nov. 9)

Applebee’s, 6200 Coors NW (Nov. 9)

Eastern Child Development Center, 5100 Eastern SE (Nov. 8)

Albuquerque School of Excellence, 13201 Lomas NE (Nov. 8)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 8120 San Pedro NE (Nov. 8)

Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 6650 Holly NE (Nov. 8)

Love and Care Child Development Center, 8302 Zuni SE (Nov. 8)

Slapfish Albuquerque, 6400 Holly NE (Nov. 8)

Jersey Mike’s, 6400 Holly NE (Nov. 8)

Chick Fil A, 8110 San Pedro NE (Nov. 8)

Springhill Suites Albuquerque, 1101 Central NE (Nov. 8) — self service and prepackaged

Maverik Country Store, 9701 Bluewater NW (Nov. 8) — prepackaged

Learning Ladder Academy, 5827 4th St NW (Nov. 8)

Sharky’s Express, 5420 Central SW (Nov. 8) — mobile food unit

RED

Carniceria Cuahtemoc, 9601 Sage SW (Nov. 8) — meat market

Immediate closure.

Observed several meats in walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler left uncovered and unrpotected. Observed food items stored on the floor in walk in cooler. Observed raw meats stored above produce items such as cilantro. Observed eggs stored on the floor in walk in cooler. Observed scales with build up of debris. Observed reach in cooler doors were meats are on display with food debris build-up. Observed large ice machine with mold-like substance. Observed no quat or chlorine sanitizer. Observed hot holding food items such as charro beans at 106 degrees Farenheit and rice at 76 degrees Farenheit. Observed person in charge (pic) was not able to answer inspector’s inquiries at the time of inspection, also observed several priority and priority foundation violations. Observed person in charge is not ANSI certified and failed to demonstrate basic food safety knowledge by receiving multiple priority and priority foundation violations that resulted in a downgrade of facility at the time of inspection. Observed food items such as hot dogs, chorizo and sour cream in display cooler unable to reach 41 degrees Farenheit or below. Observed no food labeling or date dots being used in facility. Observed chemicals such as windex stored next to food utensils and above prep table. Observed reach in cooler with door being held closed with piece of board. Observed raw chicken stored in 3 compartment sink in standing water. Observed no ambient air thermometers in several reach in coolers and freezer. Observed no evidence of licensed pest control services. Observed reach in coolers that are used to display meats with substantial ice build-up. Observed substantial amount of food debris in display reach in coolers. Observed knives stored on drying rack with excessive amount of debris. Observed several meats stored on cardboard in walk in freezer and walk in cooler. Observed reach in cooler in kitchen area with rust and debris build up. Observed reach in gaskets throughout facility with tears. Observed drains with mold like substance and debris build up. Observed missing drain cover under three compartment sink. Observed facility in need of cleaning of floors in walk in cooler and walk in freezer. Observed hood vents with excessive amounts of grease debris. Observed purse and mask stored above utensils and chile on food contact surface rack. Observed employee touching trash can and moving without washing hands.

Observed food spoiled and no dates of production or use by dates on any food in facility at time of inspection. Also observed substantial amount of debris in facility at time of inspection. Facility is closed til proper date doting and cleaning is done.

Passed follow-up inspection Nov. 9.