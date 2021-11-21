ABQ deserves more jobs, low crime, higher life quality

I am a small-business woman who has lived in District 9 for 43 years. I am running for City Council because I am frustrated with crime and homelessness that is plaguing our city and believe we deserve much better. With the right leadership, we can create a city where jobs are plentiful, crime is low and the quality of life is high.

Turning our city around starts with fighting crime. As your next city councilor, I will fight crime by ending “catch-and-release,” supporting our police officers so we can retain and hire the very best and repealing our failed Sanctuary City law that contributes to our revolving-door justice system.

I am proud to have the endorsement of the Albuquerque Police Officers Association and the Fraternal Order of Police. They know I will support APD and allow officers to do their jobs. We can maintain high standards and hold the very few bad officers accountable without demonizing the entire department. Currently, we have too many police officers dedicated to investigating other officers and too few investigating actual crimes. This is leading to a skyrocketing crime rate and causing good officers to leave the department.

Homelessness is out of control and seriously deteriorating our quality of life. Unfortunately, current city policies encourage more homelessness, which helps explain why the homeless population has doubled over the last four years. We must work to get the homeless off the streets and into permanent housing. That means treating those with mental health and addiction issues, while providing resources to others who are down on their luck. But I strongly oppose policies like homeless tent encampments, which only make the problem worse. We must enforce the law and stop allowing the homeless who refuse help to set up camp at and obstruct city parks, intersections and public areas.

When it comes to creating jobs, I believe this starts with helping small businesses grow and making Albuquerque an attractive place for companies looking to relocate. I support revitalizing the East Central/Route 66 Corridor, collaborating with business leaders and schools to help create a workforce to fill the jobs of tomorrow, and helping small businesses grow and thrive by cutting red tape and fighting for lower taxes.

It’s critical that we get our financial house in order if we are going to accomplish all of our goals. I believe city government should fund basic government services like police, fire and roads, rather than wasting money on political pet projects. Too often, politicians have demonstrated misguided priorities with their spending, which is why I strongly opposed the failed effort to spend $50 million on a new soccer stadium. We must focus our resources on tackling the most pressing issues – right now, crime and homelessness.

I believe Albuquerque can be a safe place where our kids can grow up, receive a good education and find high-paying jobs. But it’s up to us to have the courage to make the changes necessary to set our city on that course.