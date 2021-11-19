 1 dead after small plane crash in SE New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead after small plane crash in SE New Mexico

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

One person has died after a small plane crash in southeast New Mexico Friday morning.

Officer Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, said around 11:46 a.m. State Police officers and Eddy County Sheriff’s deputies were called after an airplane “struck an unknown tower and crashed near Burton Flat Road, northeast of Carlsbad.”

He said the crash was fatal and one person died. He did not identify the person.

“So far it is believed the pilot was the only occupant in the plane at the time of in the crash,” Francisco said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating, Francisco said.

 


