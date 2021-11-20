NM virus cases hit highest one-day total since last year

SANTA FE — A day after hospital leaders warned about the potential to run out of resources, New Mexico reported another 1,844 cases of COVID-19 — the highest total reported in a day since December last year.

The increase comes as New Mexico endures a surge in coronavirus infections despite its relatively high vaccination rate and status as one of just six states with an indoor mask mandate for public settings.

The state ranks No. 3 in the nation for COVID-19 cases per person over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last time the state Department of Health reported more than 1,844 cases for a single day was Dec. 24, when more than 1,900 were reported.

Friday’s totals included 488 cases in Bernalillo County and 257 in San Juan County.

Hospital leaders in Albuquerque this week warned of crowded conditions, such as having to double up patients in Intensive Care Unit rooms.

“If something doesn’t change, we run a high risk as a state of truly running out of resources,” Dr. Jason Mitchell, the chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said this week.

He and other physicians urged people who aren’t vaccinated to sign up to get the shot.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up 79% of hospitalizations over the last four weeks, according to the state.

The state on Friday also reported:

— 25 additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the statewide death toll to 5,263 residents. Twenty of the 25 were adults in their 60s or older.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated have made up 92% of the COVID-19 deaths over the last month.

— 548 patients hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, a lower total than Thursday but still reflecting a sharp upward trend over the last seven weeks.

— 73.9% of adults in the state have completed their vaccine series and 55.3% of residents 12 to 17.

About 10% of kids 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

About 19.2% of the adult population has received a booster dose.