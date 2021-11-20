 NM virus cases hit highest one-day total since last year - Albuquerque Journal

NM virus cases hit highest one-day total since last year

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Woody Payne, an RN in the ICU at Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, prepares to enter a room to tend to a COVID-19 patient last month. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A day after hospital leaders warned about the potential to run out of resources, New Mexico reported another 1,844 cases of COVID-19 — the highest total reported in a day since December last year.

The increase comes as New Mexico endures a surge in coronavirus infections despite its relatively high vaccination rate and status as one of just six states with an indoor mask mandate for public settings.

The state ranks No. 3 in the nation for COVID-19 cases per person over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The last time the state Department of Health reported more than 1,844 cases for a single day was Dec. 24, when more than 1,900 were reported.

Friday’s totals included 488 cases in Bernalillo County and 257 in San Juan County.

Hospital leaders in Albuquerque this week warned of crowded conditions, such as having to double up patients in Intensive Care Unit rooms.

“If something doesn’t change, we run a high risk as a state of truly running out of resources,” Dr. Jason Mitchell, the chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, said this week.

He and other physicians urged people who aren’t vaccinated to sign up to get the shot.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up 79% of hospitalizations over the last four weeks, according to the state.

The state on Friday also reported:

— 25 additional COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the statewide death toll to 5,263 residents. Twenty of the 25 were adults in their 60s or older.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated have made up 92% of the COVID-19 deaths over the last month.

— 548 patients hospitalized in the state for COVID-19, a lower total than Thursday but still reflecting a sharp upward trend over the last seven weeks.

— 73.9% of adults in the state have completed their vaccine series and 55.3% of residents 12 to 17.

About 10% of kids 5 to 11 have received at least one dose.

About 19.2% of the adult population has received a booster dose.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APD: Driver intentionally ran over man in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A driver ran over a man ... A driver ran over a man several times, killing him, Friday morning outside an East Central hotel. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
2
Attorneys: Drastic oversight needed over jail conditions
ABQnews Seeker
Inmates' Eighth and 14th Amendment rights ... Inmates' Eighth and 14th Amendment rights being violated, motion says
3
Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings
Nation
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all ... Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after asserting self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over ...
4
Movie production facility opens at Journal plant
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico's film industry continues ... As New Mexico's film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.
5
Hospitals brace for flood of COVID patients
ABQnews Seeker
State records 1,790 new cases, 23 ... State records 1,790 new cases, 23 deaths as hospitalizations surge
6
House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; ...
Nation
A fractious House handed President Joe ... A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast ...
7
CYFD secretary plans outside review of agency
ABQnews Seeker
Child's death prompts Valencia lawmakers to ... Child's death prompts Valencia lawmakers to criticize state response
8
Guilty plea adds six years to child abuser's sentence
ABQnews Seeker
Children's teachers alerted authorities to the ... Children's teachers alerted authorities to the situation
9
Mother accused of taking son over vaccine concerns
ABQnews Seeker
State Police say boy found safe ... State Police say boy found safe in Texas, mother in custody
10
PNM, CYFD ease stress of foster care kids
ABQnews Seeker
Giving children items they know are ... Giving children items they know are their own is a comfort at a time of confusion, fear and drastic change