 Cloud seeding project proposed for Sangre de Cristos - Albuquerque Journal

Cloud seeding project proposed for Sangre de Cristos

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A cloud-seeding generator in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado. Western Weather Consultants is proposing to do a cloud-seeding project in northern New Mexico. (Courtesy of Eric Hjermstad)

A Durango-based company is proposing a “cloud seeding” project to boost snowpack in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this winter.

Eric Hjermstad, field operations director for Western Weather Consultants, said cloud seeding “intensifies storms” to produce more precipitation.

“We burn silver iodide through a propane flame, which vaporizes the solution and creates artificial ice nuclei,” Hjermstad said. “Winds carry the product up into the moisture regime of the cloud, where nuclei start to have moisture grow and form snowflakes, which once they’re large enough, will fall.”

The team would install seven generators at high-elevation sites on private property near ski areas from Red River to Santa Fe.

Weather modification in New Mexico requires a license from the Interstate Stream Commission. The company submitted an application on Oct. 15.

Christina Noftsker, a Commission water resources specialist, said public comments on the application “have ranged from supportive to requesting flat out that the project be canceled.”

“We received definitely more than 10 formal letters of protest so far,” Noftsker said.

This year the state Legislature appropriated funds to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture for a weather modification program.

The NMDA worked on a request for cloud seeding proposals with the Roosevelt Soil and Water Conservation District in Portales, which awarded a $55,000 contract to Western Weather Consultants in September.

The Colorado business has done similar work in Vail, Beaver Creek and the San Juan Mountains for more than 30 years.

Ideal cloud seeding conditions occur when a storm moves into an area and temperatures are below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Weather Modification Association and the Desert Research Institute say that silver iodide is not harmful at the concentrations used for cloud seeding.

“The fact that (silver iodide) is not an ion and it cannot bond with any other elements, that makes the process safe,” Hjermstad said.

The company would pause the project if snowpack levels created avalanche danger for mountain roads or posed a threat for spring flooding.

Outgoing State Engineer John D’Antonio pointed out that weather modification is part of the Colorado River Basin states’ drought response agreements.

This winter’s budget for those programs include $1.4 million in Colorado, $400,000 in Utah and $550,000 in Wyoming.

“I would think that New Mexico needs to participate just for our own benefit, to see if we can increase water supply,” D’Antonio said.

The Interstate Stream Commission may decide at the December meeting whether to license the project or hold a hearing.

If you go
What: Interstate Stream Commission virtual public webinar on WWC weather modification project
When: When: 10 a.m.-noon, Monday, Nov. 22
Register at https://www.ose.state.nm.us/hottopics.php

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
What to know about New Mexico's coming paid sick ...
ABQnews Seeker
Have questions about New Mexico's new ... Have questions about New Mexico's new Healthy Workplaces Act?
2
ABQ tech company growing again after pandemic downsize
ABQnews Seeker
The coronavirus bit hard into restaurant ... The coronavirus bit hard into restaurant operations and profitability, but point-of-sale software fi ...
3
Former CNM leader to head leadership organization
ABQnews Seeker
Former Central New Mexico Community College ... Former Central New Mexico Community College president Kathie Winograd will soon be taking over as th ...
4
New Mexico unemployment rate remains fifth-highest in the nation
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico had a seasonally adjusted ... New Mexico had a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 6.5% last month, down from 6.9% the month before, according to data from the U.S. ...
5
Cloud seeding project proposed for Sangre de Cristos
ABQnews Seeker
A Durango-based company is proposing a ... A Durango-based company is proposing a 'cloud seeding' project to boost snowpack in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this winter. Eric Hjermstad, field operations ...
6
NM virus cases hit highest one-day total since last ...
ABQnews Seeker
A day after hospital leaders warned ... A day after hospital leaders warned about the potential to run out of resources, New Mexico reported another 1,844 cases of COVID-19 — the ...
7
Checkup finds Biden 'vigorous'; Harris briefly in power
ABQnews Seeker
The power transfer will make Vice ... The power transfer will make Vice President Kamala Harris the acting president,. Harris, the first woman, person of color and person of South Asian ...
8
1 dead after small plane crash in SE New ...
ABQnews Seeker
One person has died after a ... One person has died after a small plane crash in southeast New Mexico Friday morning. Officer Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, ...
9
Movie production facility opens at Journal plant
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico's film industry continues ... As New Mexico's film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.