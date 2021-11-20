All ewe can eat! Goats, sheep clear invasive weeds in North Valley

There’s going to be a lot of bleating and weeding going on.

The City of Albuquerque and local organizations are using a herd of 160 goats and sheep to clear invasive weeds from the Candelaria Nature Preserve.

The herd, supplied by Galloping Goats in Rio Rancho, will be rotated among quarter-acre areas for several weeks to eradicate nuisance species like tumbleweeds, Siberian elms and Johnson grass.

On Friday afternoon, the herd grazed lazily on mostly Johnson grass as the occasional flock of geese and sandhill cranes flew overhead. The goats, each with their own personalities and names like Roxanne, Grandma and Belted, feasted harmoniously aside from the intermittent headbutt and locked horns over a particularly tasty patch.

“Goats love weeds,” Dave Simon, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, said in a statement. “They would rather eat brush and weeds than grass because they are browsers, not grazers like cattle. Goats are part of a more earth-friendly strategy to restore and manage Candelaria Nature Preserve.”

Max Wade, owner of Galloping Goats, said the goats and sheep are rented at $980 per acre and can finish a half-acre a day. He said the animals love the gig.

“They’re kind of born to eat. They’re wonderful employees,” he said with a hearty laugh. “They get paid to eat all day long.”

The city contracted with Ciudad Soil and Water Conservation District for the project, which wanted to try a different approach to reduce invasive species rather than the usual hand crews, equipment and — of course — herbicides.

“We’re using biology with biology,” said Sean Ludden, the conservation district’s programs coordinator. “From an ecology standpoint, that’s really what we’re looking for when we try to restore these old fields toward habitat and native plant cover.”

Claire Wade, with Galloping Goats Ranch, said the herd’s presence will also be-hoove the soil by both fertilizing and kneading in native and cover crop seeds for later germination.

A city spokesperson said the Open Space Division will also be applying mulch, “no-till seeding” of wildlife crops to support soil health at the preserve and also disperse food for migratory birds and build habitat structures.

It’s not only the goats and sheep who have it easy. Herders Claire Wade, Nick Hunt and Rylee Sluga said they can’t complain.

The trio gleefully watched the herd run from each new area of weeds to the next, as if they’ve discovered a hidden treasure every time. Sluga said local residents often come to take photos and express gratitude at the natural methods of restoring the land and soil.

“They were saying the people who previously owned the land were using Roundup to kill off all the weeds; so the people in the community started fighting for the land — for it to be taken care of,” Sluga said.