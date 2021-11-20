 Lobos at least know the recipe for scoring big football upsets - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos at least know the recipe for scoring big football upsets

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales knows what it takes for his team to pull off an upset.

The second-year coach guided the Lobos to two straight wins to end last season after beginning the year 0-5. This year, UNM pulled off a stunner at Wyoming, which was a 20-point favorite.

But Boise State (6-4, 4-2 in Mountain West) is a 27½-point favorite on Saturday when it plays host to UNM (3-7, 1-5).

Gonzales said the Lobos must play the same way as in the 14-3 win over Wyoming – avoid turnovers and move the ball on offense.

However, since the Broncos have a better offense than Wyoming, UNM will need a bigger game from its defense.

“We have to create turnovers on defense and we have to be better on third down,” Gonzales said. “Special teams will play a big part. Traditionally, they are very good and do some things that cause you issues. We’ve been really good on special teams this year.”

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Chavez is expected to start at quarterback. He was not 100 percent last week as he continues to deal with pain in his right ankle. Last week, redshirt senior Bryson Carroll, a student manager this season, suited up as a back-up quarterback since he is familiar with the triple-option. He was recruited as a quarterback and also played running back for the Lobos, 2017-2019.

This week he might actually play, Gonzales said.

Gonzales will be playing several young players during the final two games of the season. He knows they will receive a big challenge against a dangerous Boise State team that has won three straight.

Gonzales said an indication of the Broncos’ high level of play and strong tradition is that most Boise State fans label this season as a down year. Yet BSU is bowl eligible for the 24th straight year.

Some of the Lobos’ younger players have already stepped up to become team leaders, including Chavez and redshirt freshman safety Tavian Combs, who is second on the team in tackles with 68. Combs was out last week while he was in concussion protocol, but he is expected back against the Broncos.

“It always sucks to lose,” Chavez said. “You really find out the character of a man when he loses and how he responds to those losses. I really try to live my life on that you never judge a man by his wins and successes but by how he handles his losses. For me, I just gotta keep pushing, keep making sure the guys have their eyes on the prize, and that’s going 1-0 every week.”


