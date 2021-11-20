Lobo women’s return to Texas fortunately isn’t long-term, but it will be instructive

Texas road trips are really nothing new for the University of New Mexico women’s basketball team.

Thanks to COVID-19 and its accompanying state health restrictions, the Lobos spent more time than they’d care to remember in the Lone Star State last season.

UNM practiced in Canyon, Texas, for several weeks and ultimately played five games in that state in 2020-21, including two “home” games against Fresno State.

Thankfully, UNM does not have to face another season entirely on the road in 2021-22, but coach Mike Bradbury’s team will spend considerable time in Texas over the next nine days. The Lobos play their first road game of the season Saturday at Houston, return home for a Tuesday date against Houston Baptist, then fly back to Katy, Texas, for the three-day Van Chancellor Invitational beginning Friday.

“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves over the next nine days,” Bradbury said. “A lot of travel and some really good opponents – we’ll see how tough we are.”

Test No. 1 comes against Houston (1-2), which figures to be highly motivated, coming off back-to-back road losses. The Lobos and Cougars have squared off twice previously during Bradbury’s tenure, both resulting in UNM wins – including a wild 89-84 double-overtime battle in 2018, the teams’ most recent meeting in Texas.

Lobo senior and Cibolo, Texas, native Antonia Anderson remembers that game well and anticipates another up-and-down affair Saturday.

“(The Cougars) can really score the ball and we know we can score,” Anderson said, “so it really comes down to who can get the most stops. I think there will be a lot of points scored but I hope it’s not 102-100. We need to get more stops than that.”

Anderson, one of two native Texans on UNM’s roster along with Nevaeh Parkinson of Dallas, said she’s looking forward to this year’s Texas tour much more than she did last season.

“It’s my last year of college basketball, and I’ve got a lot of family coming to the games,” Anderson said. “I’m pretty excited about it. My mom came to one of the Fresno games (in Canyon) last year, but that was it. Hopefully we can put on a good show for everyone.”

The Lobos and Cougars have some notable similarities. Each team has four returning starters and prefers to play up-tempo basketball.

Both teams also have been streaky during their first three games, though the Lobos have been more successful at weathering their cold spells. UNM watched a 25-point lead dwindle to 10 before righting the ship in Tuesday’s 88-71 win over Prairie View A&M. Houston had a 38-23 halftime lead evaporate in an overtime loss at UT Arlington on Wednesday.

Anderson believes more consistent play is simply a matter of time for New Mexico, which has employed three starting lineups and various substitution patterns in its first three games.

“When we get more cohesive and used to playing as a unit, we’ll be steadier,” she said. “I think we’ve looked really good at times, especially on offense. Now we’ve got to get better on the defensive end and just be more focused throughout the game. These next few games will be a good test.”