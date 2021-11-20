 Sports in brief: Lobos to run for NCAA title; Aggies whacked in South Carolina hoops event - Albuquerque Journal

Sports in brief: Lobos to run for NCAA title; Aggies whacked in South Carolina hoops event

By ABQJournal News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 2-ranked University of New Mexico women hope to capture their third national title in seven seasons when they race 30 other teams early Saturday at the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships at the Apalachee Regional Park.

The Lobo women have run well all season, grabbing the top seven spots in scoring perfectly at the Mountain West meet held at UNM North Golf Course, then with six runners earning all-Mountain Region honors in capturing that title. And that doesn’t even count Adva Cohen, the Lobos’ top runner (22nd place) at the 2020 nationals, which were delayed by COVID until this past spring.

UNM’s Abdirizak Ibrahim is in the men’s meet, having qualified 12th at the regional. The races air on ESPNU, the women at 8:10 a.m. MT, and the men at 9:10 a.m.

 

Aggie-on-Aggie crime: NMSU falls

CONWAY, S.C. — Rylan Jones hit 5 of 6 3-point attempts on the way to a game-high 19 points as Utah State pounded New Mexico State 85-58 Friday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational men’s basketball semifinals. NMSU trailed by as many as 40 points and suffered its worst loss since it fell to No. 17 Arizona 83-53 in 2019.

“Not much to say. (It was) a good old-fashioned take-you-to-the-woodshed type of game, and we were on the wrong side of it,” said NMSU coach Chris Jans, whose team fell to 3-1.

Teddy Allen led the NMSU in scoring for the fourth consecutive game with 14, and he had seven rebounds but shot just 4-of-12 from the field and is shooting 37% for the season.

The Aggies (3-1) play Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for third place against Indiana State (3-3), which fell 87-63 to Oklahoma.

NEW MEXICO ST. (3-1)

McCants 1-2 2-2 5, McNair 1-5 0-0 2, Tillman 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 4-12 3-3 14, Rice 3-6 0-0 7, Peake 1-4 0-0 3, Alok 2-6 0-0 5, Avery 0-5 0-0 0, Caston 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 4-6 1-1 13, McKinney 2-3 0-0 4, Cotton 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 6-6 58.

UTAH ST. (3-1)

Bean 8-12 0-0 17, Horvath 4-6 0-0 12, Eytle-Rock 3-7 0-0 6, Jones 7-8 0-0 19, Miller 2-7 4-4 9, Ashworth 1-2 0-0 3, Hamoda 0-2 0-0 0, Shulga 3-7 4-5 11, Dorius 0-1 0-0 0, Zapala 1-1 1-2 3, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Thelissen 1-1 0-0 2, Gillis 1-1 0-0 3, Wagstaff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 9-11 85.

Halftime—Utah St. 41-16. 3-Point Goals—New Mexico St. 12-32 (Williams 4-6, Allen 3-8, Caston 1-2, McCants 1-2, Peake 1-2, Alok 1-3, Rice 1-4, Tillman 0-2, Avery 0-3), Utah St. 14-29 (Jones 5-6, Horvath 4-5, Gillis 1-1, Ashworth 1-2, Bean 1-3, Shulga 1-3, Miller 1-6, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Hamoda 0-2). Rebounds—New Mexico St. 26 (Allen 7), Utah St. 28 (Bean 7). Assists—New Mexico St. 13 (Alok 4), Utah St. 22 (Horvath, Jones, Ashworth 4). Total Fouls—New Mexico St. 16, Utah St. 12.

 

Free fitness event set for Thursday

A free fitness event, featuring a 5-10K run/walk, will take place at North Domingo Baca Park at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The Native Health Initiative’s 6th annual Gratitude Run also includes: a 400-meter toddler dash, 1- and 2-mile run/walks and a bicyle ride of 3-10 miles.

Registration is available online at www.lovingservice.us, where donations can also be accepted via PayPal.


