Black Lives Matter protest leader, ACLU file lawsuits

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

An Albuquerque civil rights activist filed a pair of lawsuits Friday alleging he was wrongfully arrested and detained for parole violations years after he had completed his sentence.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuits on behalf of Clifton White, alleging he became the target of police harassment and retaliation after he organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Albuquerque in May 2020.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a written statement that the city will respond to the allegation in court.

Tia Bland, a Bernalillo County spokeswoman, declined to comment on the suits.

A spokesman for the New Mexico Corrections Department did not immediately respond Friday to phone and email requests for comment.

Just days after the May 28, 2020, protest, White, 37, was booked into the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center for alleged parole violations stemming from criminal convictions dating to 2002, when White was 18 years old.

White was transferred to a Corrections Department facility in June 2020 where a parole board found that he had violated conditions of his parole, the suit alleges.

He was released from custody on Oct. 29, 2020, after 2nd Judicial District Judge Cindy Leos found that White had successfully discharged his sentence, according to court records.

Leos wrote in her discharge order that White completed his sentence in September 2016 and was no longer under state jurisdiction.

The lawsuits allege the state illegally detained White for parole violations due to errors made by the Corrections Department calculating his time served.

“Clifton White is one of countless Black men in America whose life circumstances bring them into the criminal legal system,” said Leon Howard, legal director for the ACLU.

White’s experience “shows how every instrument of this system worked against him to keep him in an endless cycle of incarceration from the time he was just 18 years old, even after he completed his sentence,” Howard said.

The first lawsuit, filed in 2nd Judicial District Court, identifies as defendants two Albuquerque Police Department officers, a former Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center supervisor, and a Corrections Department probation and parole officer.

The second suit, filed in the 1st Judicial District Court, identifies six Corrections Department officials as defendants.