 Marchers across France decry violence against women - Albuquerque Journal

Marchers across France decry violence against women

By Associated Press

PARIS — Tens of thousands of protesters marched Saturday through Paris and other French cities to demand more government action to prevent violence against women. The demonstrations come amid growing outrage in France over women killed by their partners and as French women are increasingly speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse.

Protesters marched in Paris behind a large banner saying “Stop sexist and sexual violence.”

“We are always putting the blame on the women,” Parisian demonstrator Ghislaine Gireire-Revalier said, expressing sympathy for women who are trapped in violent domestic situations. “What we forget is the phenomenon of being in one’s grip … little by little it’s like a spider that surrounds you in its web.”

Groups fighting violence against women said at least 101 women have been killed by their partner or ex-partner in France so far this year — about one woman every three days. More than 220,000 women are suffering physical or sexual abuse by their partner each year, according to a 2017 nationwide study.

Activists are urging President Emmanuel Macron’s government to dedicate 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) each year to fight violence against women, instead of 360 million ($406 million) spent now, in part to create more shelters.

Demonstrator Meryll Le Goff said “there are measures that have been put into effect like the telephone for those in serious danger,” a special phone with a button to push to alert police. Over 2,500 such phones were being deployed in the country in September, the Justice Ministry said.

“But there aren’t enough for everyone,” Le Goff said. “Measures half done, men who are detained temporarily or even imprisoned but are eventually released without any measures that follow … that’s the problem.”

The protests are part of a week of global actions marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Supreme Court halts citizen-led grand juries to probe governor
ABQnews Seeker
Filings in three counties sought to ... Filings in three counties sought to investigate alleged 'malfeasance' in governor's handling of pandemic
2
State reports 1,844 new COVID-19 cases as NM endures ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM hits its highest daily total ... NM hits its highest daily total since Dec. 24; 25 die
3
All ewe can eat! Goats, sheep clear invasive weeds ...
ABQnews Seeker
There’s going to be a lot ... There’s going to be a lot of bleating and weeding going on. The City of Albuquerque and local organizations are using a herd of ...
4
Cannabis bust at pueblo highlights legal divide
ABQnews Seeker
Targeted grower is a member of ... Targeted grower is a member of the state's medical marijuana program
5
Radio host accuses strategist of extortion
ABQnews Seeker
APD officer affirmed the woman was ... APD officer affirmed the woman was in 'substantial emotional distress'
6
Black Lives Matter protest leader, ACLU file lawsuits
ABQnews Seeker
Suit: Man is arrested, detained years ... Suit: Man is arrested, detained years after having completed his sentence, parole
7
Movie production facility opens at Journal plant
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico's film industry continues ... As New Mexico's film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.
8
APD: Driver intentionally ran over man in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A driver ran over a man ... A driver ran over a man several times, killing him, Friday morning outside an East Central hotel. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...
9
1 dead after small plane crash in SE New ...
ABQnews Seeker
A pilot was killed in a ... A pilot was killed in a small plane crash in southeast New Mexico Friday morning. Officer Dusty Francisco, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, ...
10
Air Force lab awards largest-ever contract
ABQnews Seeker
Worth more than $1B over the ... Worth more than $1B over the next five years, work will focus on space-related technology development