NMPAS to bring Winter Solstice Concert to ABQ, Santa Fe

The New Mexico Performing Arts Society brings its Winter Solstice Concert to both Albuquerque and Santa Fe this weekend.

The 16-member group of singers and musicians will perform music from the Baroque and Renaissance eras on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Santa Fe’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, and at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Albuquerque on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The concerts will open with a keyboard arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 4.” Española native Nathan Salazar helms the piano.

“It has a solo group, which is piano, flute and oboe,” executive director/flutist Linda Marianiello said. “The string group is a quartet.”

Vivaldi’s “Credo in E minor” follows, with Bach’s aria “Selig ist der Mann” next, sung by baritone Paul Bower. Bower works as a freelance singer, conductor and teacher in Albuquerque.

Other works include “Ave dulcissima Maria” and “Maria, mater gratiae” by Renaissance composer Carlo Gesualdo.

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s “O magnum mysterium” features a polyphonic text of “simultaneous melodies going at the same time,” Marianiello said.

The program also includes Joseph Schnabel’s “Transeamus usque Bethlehem,” a piece Marianiello learned while living in Munich for 10 years. She worked as principal flutist for the Bavarian Opera House.

“This carol is done in all the churches in Bavaria over the Christmas season,” she said.

Albuquerque mezzo-soprano Jacqueline Zander-Wall will sing Bach’s aria “Vergnügte Ruh (Delightful rest)” from Cantata 170. The composer wrote it in Leipzig, Germany for the sixth Sunday after Trinity.

Bach’s “Fallt mit Danken, Fallt mit Loben, (Fall with thanks, fall with praise)” composed in 1734 as Part IV of his six-part “Christmas Oratorio,” will close the concert. The composer penned each part to be performed from the first Sunday of Advent through the Epiphany.

“We’re now on part four and will do part five next year,” Marianiello said.