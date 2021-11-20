 Renovations continue at MIAC in Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Renovations continue at MIAC in Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Construction continues on the exhibit “Here, Now and Always” at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe.

Over the past few months, MIAC has undergone an extensive deinstallation of over 1,100 objects, which have been placed back into museum collections and at the Center for New Mexico Archaeology.

Renovations are being completed on the space that will house the permanent exhibit, “Here, Now and Always” at the Museum if Indian Arts and Culture. (Courtesy of Museum of Indian Arts and Culture)

The space was demolished, new framing and wiring have been added, and demolition of the building’s back wall has created more space for the exhibition and a new entrance. The renovation is a public-private partnership with money coming from the Museum of New Mexico Foundation.

The exhibit is scheduled to reopen to the public in June 2022.

“I am proud to have been a part of updating the story to reflect how these Indigenous peoples lived, learned, accomplished, and faced life’s evolutions and challenges,” said Della Warrior, former MIAC executive director. “Over 60 Native advisers worked with the curators to conceptualize each thematic area and incorporate art and artifacts that reflect key historical and cultural changes. It is my hope that through educating the public about the great cultures of these people, preconceived notions that emanate from stereotypes and perceptions derived from inaccurate or one-sided histories will change. It is my hope that the unique and valuable cultures of the Indigenous peoples of the Southwest are better understood and appreciated for all that they contribute to the world.”

Museum officials say once the framing and electrical wiring are completed, the construction team will drywall and paint each section. MIAC officials say that Mohawk Industries Inc. has donated carpet for the new entryway.

“These carpet designs were inspired by traditional corrugated pottery styles which will be a unique touch to the exhibition design since pottery and its influences are prominently featured at the museum,” the officials say.

Visitors can virtually tour the original HNA exhibition online at indianartsandculture.org/online-exhibitions.

Online
Visitors can virtually tour the original HNA exhibition online at indianartsandculture.org/online-exhibitions.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Girard likely named after ABQ family
Arts
The French surname Girard means "brave ... The French surname Girard means "brave spear," but for Albuquerque drivers it has noth ...
2
Author documents a close call with an atomic holocaust
Arts
White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger ... White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger was surprised when on October 20, 1962, President John F ...
3
Going to the Astronomy & Visitors Center at Sunspot ...
Arts
It is no great secret that ... It is no great secret that the night skies of New Mexico make it a great place for viewing the stars ...
4
NMPAS to bring Winter Solstice Concert to ABQ, Santa ...
Arts
The New Mexico Performing Arts Society ... The New Mexico Performing Arts Society brings its Winter Solstice Concert to both Albuquerque and Sa ...
5
Oil pastel artist brings her bold compositions to the ...
Arts
As the clock ticks toward Thanksgiving, ... As the clock ticks toward Thanksgiving, it must be Rio Grande time.About 150 artists w ...
6
Leaves left on lawn may cause grass woes
Arts
Q. My husband and I have ... Q. My husband and I have created a really nice space in our backyard. Just before the pandemic shutd ...
7
Renovations continue at MIAC in Santa Fe
Arts
Construction continues on the exhibit "Here, ... Construction continues on the exhibit "Here, Now and Always" at the Museum of Indian Arts and Cultur ...
8
Albuquerque duo hopes to bring poetry to everyone with ...
Arts
In poetry, each word matters, carrying ... In poetry, each word matters, carrying its own weight.For Jasen Christensen and Robert ...
9
'Each painting is an adventure' for Albuquerque artist David ...
Arts
Zaintz is showing his works alongside ... Zaintz is showing his works alongside those of Jeannie Sellmer and Reg Loving at the 'Abstract Show' at Sumner & Dene in Downtown Albuquerque