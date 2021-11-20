Renovations continue at MIAC in Santa Fe

Construction continues on the exhibit “Here, Now and Always” at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe.

Over the past few months, MIAC has undergone an extensive deinstallation of over 1,100 objects, which have been placed back into museum collections and at the Center for New Mexico Archaeology.

The space was demolished, new framing and wiring have been added, and demolition of the building’s back wall has created more space for the exhibition and a new entrance. The renovation is a public-private partnership with money coming from the Museum of New Mexico Foundation.

The exhibit is scheduled to reopen to the public in June 2022.

“I am proud to have been a part of updating the story to reflect how these Indigenous peoples lived, learned, accomplished, and faced life’s evolutions and challenges,” said Della Warrior, former MIAC executive director. “Over 60 Native advisers worked with the curators to conceptualize each thematic area and incorporate art and artifacts that reflect key historical and cultural changes. It is my hope that through educating the public about the great cultures of these people, preconceived notions that emanate from stereotypes and perceptions derived from inaccurate or one-sided histories will change. It is my hope that the unique and valuable cultures of the Indigenous peoples of the Southwest are better understood and appreciated for all that they contribute to the world.”

Museum officials say once the framing and electrical wiring are completed, the construction team will drywall and paint each section. MIAC officials say that Mohawk Industries Inc. has donated carpet for the new entryway.

“These carpet designs were inspired by traditional corrugated pottery styles which will be a unique touch to the exhibition design since pottery and its influences are prominently featured at the museum,” the officials say.

Visitors can virtually tour the original HNA exhibition online at indianartsandculture.org/online-exhibitions.