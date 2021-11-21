 NHCC's 'Tempo y Tiempo' showcases work from four NM-based photographers - Albuquerque Journal

NHCC’s ‘Tempo y Tiempo’ showcases work from four NM-based photographers

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Danza (2021), Pico del Hierro-Villa, digital photograph. (Courtesy of the Artist)

Photographs capture a moment in time.

They also set place.

It’s a medium that is precise, yet within the precision there’s room for discussion.

These are some of the reasons behind the “Tempo y Tiempo” exhibit at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum, which is currently open to the public. It’s the first new exhibit at the NHCC since before the pandemic started.

“These artists are using photography as a mode of telling stories of experiences,” says Jadira Gurulé, NHCC curator. “Some of the common themes are family and spirituality. There’s a fair amount of working through struggle and the importance of place and how we process that.”

“Tempo y Tiempo” features photographs by four artists working in New Mexico – Frank Blazquez, Bobby Gutierrez, Pico del Hierro-Villa, and Ximena Montez.

Gurulé says collectively, the artists tell stories about what it is to live in New Mexico, illustrating a range of identities, experiences and moments.

The exhibit is being held in the art museum’s community gallery.

“The space is dedicated to showcasing New Mexican artists, “she says. “We’re excited to have something new up in the museum because the previous exhibit had been up for awhile.”

Espiritualidad (2021), Pico del Hierro-Villa, digital photograph. (Courtesy of the Artist)

Gurulé and the Visual Arts Department staff have been working to redesign the space for “Tempo y Tiempo.”

She always wanted to curate a photography show.

“I have a personal appreciation for photography,” Gurulé says. “We have photography expertise in the Visual Arts Department and it was an opportunity to have a collaborative process.”

Gurulé has seen photography around the city and reached out to the four photographers.

“(Their work) is thought provoking and has important narratives. It was a good opportunity to showcase artists that we’ve never been able to showcase.”

The exhibit has 38 photos – 15 each for both Gutierrez and Montez, and four each for del Hierro-Villa and Blazquez.

“We have four pieces of (Pico’s) work that explores queer Chicanx identity,” she says. “There’s a well-rounded story about identity and healing.”

Blazquez is known for his street photography. He has a couple of his pieces in the NHCC permanent collection.

“He deals with a lot of portraiture,” she says. “One of his gifts is that he’s able to capture the essence or aura.”

Meanwhile, Gutierrez stays busy and Gurulé has noticed his work.

“One of the things that Bobby does is he captures moments that would otherwise be fleeting,” she says. “He captures them and makes them incredibly thought-provoking. They are snapshots in time.”

Gurulé says Montez’s work is part of a larger series called “How to Pretend to be a Matriarch.”

“She uses dichos or sayings from her family,” she says. “She incorporates old family photographs and new ones. Each one is tailored to what it means to be a matriarch.”

If you go
WHAT: “Tempo y Tiempo”

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

WHERE: National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: $6 for adults (17+); $5 for New Mexico residents (17+); $2 for Torreón tour; $3 for K-12 state educators and administrators; Free for youth (16 and under), NHCC Foundation members, foster parents and children in the custody of foster parents; Free for N.M. resident seniors (60+) on Wednesdays; Free for N.M. residents on the first Sunday of each month at nhccnm.org


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Author documents a close call with an atomic holocaust
Arts
White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger ... White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger was surprised when on October 20, 1962, President John F ...
2
Going to the Astronomy & Visitors Center at Sunspot ...
Arts
It is no great secret that ... It is no great secret that the night skies of New Mexico make it a great place for viewing the stars ...
3
NMPAS to bring Winter Solstice Concert to ABQ, Santa ...
Arts
The New Mexico Performing Arts Society ... The New Mexico Performing Arts Society brings its Winter Solstice Concert to both Albuquerque and Sa ...
4
Leaves left on lawn may cause grass woes
Arts
Q. My husband and I have ... Q. My husband and I have created a really nice space in our backyard. Just before the pandemic shutd ...
5
Renovations continue at MIAC in Santa Fe
Arts
Construction continues on the exhibit "Here, ... Construction continues on the exhibit "Here, Now and Always" at the Museum of Indian Arts and Cultur ...
6
Albuquerque duo hopes to bring poetry to everyone with ...
Arts
In poetry, each word matters, carrying ... In poetry, each word matters, carrying its own weight.For Jasen Christensen and Robert ...
7
Girard likely named after ABQ family
Arts
The French surname Girard means "brave ... The French surname Girard means "brave spear," but for Albuquerque drivers it has noth ...
8
'Each painting is an adventure' for Albuquerque artist David ...
Arts
Zaintz is showing his works alongside ... Zaintz is showing his works alongside those of Jeannie Sellmer and Reg Loving at the 'Abstract Show' at Sumner & Dene in Downtown Albuquerque
9
Renowned Taos Pueblo artist, 29, found dead
ABQnews Seeker
Gallery owner calls the passing of ... Gallery owner calls the passing of DeAnna Autumn Leaf Suazo 'a tragic loss'