 1 dead, 5 critically injured in Northeast ABQ crash - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead, 5 critically injured in Northeast ABQ crash

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

One person is dead and five others are in critical condition following a crash Saturday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials said units were dispatched at 7 p.m. to a crash at Montgomery and Morris that involved three vehicles and one motorcycle.

AFR said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Five critically injured people were taken to the hospital.

“The scene is now under investigation,” the release said.

No other details were provided.

Neighbor Rachel Harris told the Journal she heard a loud boom and ran outside to a horrific scene.

“The wailing and screaming – there were people trying to put out flames at the front of the vehicles,” she said.

Harris said there were two vehicles and a motorcycle that had wrecked and a knocked down a traffic light. She said it appeared one of the vehicles, a carful of younger people, had spun out and knocked down the traffic light.

Harris said the younger people were severely injured with broken bones and one had lost their arm in the crash. She said someone in another vehicle had been ejected and was dead.

Harris said her and other bystanders tried to render aid as they waited for rescue vehicles and someone took at least one injured dog to a veterinary hospital.

She called the intersection a “death trap” and said this is the fourth serious crash she has run out to recently.

“This one really tugged at me because these were very young people,” Harris said.


