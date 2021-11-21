Cross country: 3 All-Americans lead UNM women to 3rd at NCAA meet

NCAA women’s team, individual results

For about the first 10 minutes after the women’s NCAA Cross Country Championship race in Tallahassee, Fla., University of New Mexico coach Joe Franklin said he felt “a little” disappointment that UNM finished third. But those feelings faded and he took pleasure in the Lobos’ accomplishments.

New Mexico’s third-place performance on Saturday morning marked the 12th straight year the Lobos finished in the top 10, and it was the sixth time in the past eight years the Lobos earned a spot on the podium reserved for the top four, which this time were champion North Carolina State (84 points), runner-up BYU (122), UNM (130) and Colorado (187).

The Lobos finished with four All-Americans (individuals who finished in the top 40), including women Emma Heckel (18th; 19 minutes, 45 seconds in the 6-kilometer race), Gracelyn Larkin (21st; 19:47.9) and Stefanie Parsons (36th; 19:54.6), and in the men’s 10K race: UNM’s Abdirizak Ibrahim (33rd; 29:28.2).

“Whenever you go into a race, you always want to have a chance to win,” Franklin said by phone to the Journal. “Going to the starting line we had a chance. They ran their hearts out. They ran hard. They passed a lot of people.”

The Lobos had a lot to overcome as they were in 18th after the first 1,000 meters. But they maintained a strong pace while other teams started to fall back. UNM moved up to 10th at the 2,000-meter mark, fifth at 3,000 and then into third right after that.

“We had a great awards ceremony,” Franklin said. “(UNM athletic director) Eddie Nuñez was there, which means a lot to our women and (Ibrahim), who was All-American again. Two times in a row, that’s tough to do. He’s become the brother of the women’s team.”

Heckel, a freshman from Nuremburg, Germany, earned her first All-American honor and became the fifth different runner to lead the Lobos in a race out of six meets. Larkin moved up 10 spots in the last 1,000 meters and earned her second consecutive All-America award.

“It was my best 6K time and I moved up four places from my spot last year,” Larkin said. “I had a better goal set in my head of what I wanted, but you can’t complain with an All-American and just to know that I’m progressing from where I was last year. I’m happy with today.”

UNM senior Adva Cohen finished 41st in 19:58 and senior Abbe Goldstein came in 47th in 20:02.7. Sophomore Amelia Mazza-Downie and freshman Ali Upshaw rounded out the UNM runners in 56th in 20:11.3 and 113th in 20:44.8.

BYU senior Whittni Orton won in 19:25.3.

“I was super excited after the race,” Larkin said. “Obviously we wanted to win, but third place is still amazing. As my time as a Lobo, in three seasons, that’s been the best finish as a team. It’s great that we’re improving.”

Later Saturday, the Lobos visited the beach and plan to do so again Sunday morning before traveling back to Albuquerque, said Franklin, who added they would soon start training for the track and field season.