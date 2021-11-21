Again, Aggies get paid and waylaid — this time 56-16 at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Will Levis overcame an early fumble to throw for four touchdowns and 419 yards as Kentucky cruised past New Mexico State 56-16 in Saturday’s home finale for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats (8-3) earned their 14th consecutive nonconference victory behind Levis, who completed 21 of 31 passes to become the first Kentucky quarterback to surpass 400 yards since Andre Woodson against Tennessee in 2007.

Things didn’t start so well for the junior QB, who couldn’t corral a high snap on the first series and fumbled, which Los Lunas High alumnus Trevor Brohard ultimately returned 25 yards to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead.

New Mexico State, on the other hand, fell to 1-10 overall, and winless against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents this season. The Aggies wrap up 2021 at home this coming Saturday vs. UMass, a fellow independent and also 1-10.

“Today was the same effort that we’ve seen all season,” said Aggies coach Doug Martin. “Our players are fighting as hard as they can and giving great effort. They’re a great group of kids and have a great spirit about them. We’re just not quite talented enough yet coming off last season.”

Kentucky outscored NMSU 56-9 after Brohard’s score, including Quandre Mosley’s 38-yard interception return to make it 14-7. Levis threw touchdown passes of 32 and 2 yards to Justin Riggs and 9 and 62 yards to Josh Ali.

Wan’dale Robinson had eight receptions for 181 yards and became Kentucky’s first 1,000-yard receiver under coach Mark Stoops. Chris Rodriguez Jr. overcame a fumble inside the Aggies’ 5 to rush for 119 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown as the Wildcats rolled up a season-high 707 yards.

The Aggies did move the ball effectively at times, but settled for three Ethan Albertson field goals before halftime. New Mexico State managed just 282 yards.

New Mexico State picks up $1.2 million to play the game, one week after picking up $1.9 million to play at No. 2 Alabama, where the Aggies lost 59-3.

New Mexico State quarterback Jonah Johnson completed 16 of 35 for 181 yards with an interception.

Rodriguez posted his seventh 100-yard rushing game this season and 13th of his career.

Saturday

Massachusetts at New Mexico State, 1 p.m., streaming at Flofootball.com, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)