 Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US - Albuquerque Journal

Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US

By Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and injured another in Wisconsin.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland, KOIN TV reported, but the crowd had dispersed by about 11 p.m. Several people were given citations, the Portland Police Bureau said, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.

The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

Protests have been held in several other U.S. cities nationwide over the verdict, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

About 1,000 people marched through downtown Chicago Saturday afternoon, organized by Black Lives Matter Chicago and other local activist groups. According to the Chicago Tribune, protesters held signs that stated, “STOP WHITE SUPREMACY” and “WE’RE HITTING THE STREETS TO PROTEST THIS RACIST INJUSTICE SYSTEM” with a picture of Rittenhouse carrying a weapon.

Tanya Watkins, executive director of Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation, spoke at a rally in Federal Plaza before the march, according to the Tribune.

“While I am not surprised by yesterday’s verdict, I am tired. I am disappointed. I am enraged. … I have lost every ounce of faith in this justice system,” said Watkins, who is Black.

In North Carolina, dozens of people gathered Saturday near the state Capitol building to protest the verdict, the Raleigh News & Observer reported. Speakers led the crowd of roughly 75 people in chants of “No justice, no peace!” and “Abolish the police!” Police officers on motorcycle accompanied the protesters and blocked traffic for them as they marched down a street past bars and restaurants.

After the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis, there were ongoing, often violent protest in Portland. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response. Shortly after the Rittenhouse verdict, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said that officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend.

By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets. By 9 p.m., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged.

The police tweeted: “A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office designated the event a riot, and said in a news release early Saturday morning that some demonstrators had thrown urine, water bottles and batteries at deputies.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
1 dead, 5 critically injured in Northeast ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
One person is dead and five ... One person is dead and five others are in critical condition following a crash Saturday night in Northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials said ...
2
All ewe can eat! Goats, sheep clear invasive weeds ...
ABQnews Seeker
There’s going to be a lot ... There’s going to be a lot of bleating and weeding going on. The City of Albuquerque and local organizations are using a herd of ...
3
APD: Reported drug dispute led to man being fatally ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man accused of intentionally running ... A man accused of intentionally running over and killing another man in an East Central motel parking lot Friday morning told police the incident ...
4
Supreme Court halts citizen-led grand juries to probe governor
ABQnews Seeker
Filings in three counties sought to ... Filings in three counties sought to investigate alleged 'malfeasance' in governor's handling of pandemic
5
State reports 1,844 new COVID-19 cases as NM endures ...
ABQnews Seeker
NM hits its highest daily total ... NM hits its highest daily total since Dec. 24; 25 die
6
Cannabis bust at pueblo highlights legal divide
ABQnews Seeker
Targeted grower is a member of ... Targeted grower is a member of the state's medical marijuana program
7
Radio host accuses strategist of extortion
ABQnews Seeker
APD officer affirmed the woman was ... APD officer affirmed the woman was in 'substantial emotional distress'
8
Black Lives Matter protest leader, ACLU file lawsuits
ABQnews Seeker
Suit: Man is arrested, detained years ... Suit: Man is arrested, detained years after having completed his sentence, parole
9
Movie production facility opens at Journal plant
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico's film industry continues ... As New Mexico's film industry continues to boom, studio space is scarce.
10
APD: Driver intentionally ran over man in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A driver ran over a man ... A driver ran over a man several times, killing him, Friday morning outside an East Central hotel. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said ...