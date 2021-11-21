 Lobo volleyball wins in Fresno, is seeded 5th for Mountain West tourney - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo volleyball wins in Fresno, is seeded 5th for Mountain West tourney

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

FRESNO, Calif., — Uxue Guereca racked up 22 kills and 10 digs to help the University of New Mexico volleyball earn a 3-1 victory over Fresno State in Saturday’s regular-season finale for both teams.

The Lobos (20-9, 11-7 Mountain West) swept the season series from the Bulldogs (12-14, 8-10), won their third straight match overall and secured 20 wins for the first time since 2013.

UNM moved up a notch to fifth place in the MWC standings and will face host and No. 4 seed UNLV in Wednesday’s opening round of the conference tournament at 5 p.m. The six-team tournament continues through Friday.

No. 3 San Jose State and No. 6 Boise State will battle in Wednesday’s other first-round match. No. 1 Colorado State and No. 2 Utah State receive first-round byes.

(Click here for the bracket.)


